If you’ve ever bought fresh fruits and vegetables, only to find them spoiled after just a few days, then you know how frustrating it is to waste food and money, especially when you’re trying to eat healthy and save funds.

Fruits and vegetables don’t last forever, which is why knowing how to preserve them properly can help you enjoy fresh produce for longer while reducing waste.

Many people don’t realise that improper storage is the main reason fruits and vegetables spoil quickly. Some foods need to be refrigerated, while others last longer at room temperature.

If you’ve been struggling to keep your fruits and veggies fresh, we’ll share five simple and effective ways to preserve them so you can enjoy them for weeks or even months.

1. Store fruits and vegetables the right way

One of the easiest ways to preserve your produce is by storing it correctly. Different fruits and vegetables need different storage conditions:

Refrigerate leafy greens, berries, carrots, and broccoli. Store them in airtight bags or containers to keep them crisp.

Keep bananas, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes at room temperature. Refrigerating these can change their taste and texture.

Use the crisper drawer in your fridge. It helps maintain humidity levels, keeping veggies fresh longer.

2. Freeze your produce

Freezing is a great way to preserve fruits and vegetables for months without losing nutrients. Here’s how:

Wash and chop fruits like berries, bananas, and mangoes before freezing.

Blanch vegetables (like spinach, carrots, and beans) by boiling them for a few minutes, then quickly cooling them in ice water before freezing.

Use airtight containers or freezer bags to prevent freezer burn.

Frozen produce is perfect for smoothies, soups, and stews.

3. Dry your fruits and vegetables

Drying removes moisture from food, preventing bacteria growth and spoilage. You can air-dry, oven-dry, or use a food dehydrator.

Fruits like apples, mangoes, and bananas can be sliced and dried to make healthy snacks.

Vegetables like tomatoes and mushrooms can be sun-dried or oven-dried to use in soups and sauces.

Store dried foods in airtight jars in a cool, dark place to keep them fresh.

4. Pickling for longer shelf life

Pickling is a fun way to preserve vegetables while adding flavour.

Cucumbers, carrots, onions, and cabbage can be pickled in vinegar, salt, and spices.

Store in sterilised glass jars in the fridge, and they can last for months.

Pickled foods are great as side dishes or toppings for sandwiches and salads.

5. Make jams and sauces

If you have too many ripe fruits, turn them into jam.

Mash fruits like strawberries, peaches, or mangoes and cook them with sugar and lemon juice.

Boil the mixture until thick, then store in jars.

You can also blend and cook tomatoes to make pasta sauce for later use.

Try these techniques and see what works best for you.