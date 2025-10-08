In case no one’s told you lately, YOU are doing better than you think🫵🏾. Indeed, Nigeria has a way of testing one's patience (and pocket) with the rising costs of fuel, rent, food, gas , and prepaid meter units. But if you’re still standing, still hustling , and still finding reasons to laugh at memes between network struggles, you’re already winning. If you’ve made it this far, you’ve built skin tough enough to handle whatever comes next. Still, life isn’t just about surviving. We’re young now, and these are the moments we’ll look back on someday. So while adulting often feels like an endless cycle of postponing fun, here’s your reminder to pause and live a little. This month, we’ve rounded up events in Lagos worth stepping out for and a reminder that there’s more to life than getting by. The bills will wait. These events won’t.

1. Spotify Greasy Tunes: Oct 1–19, Fired & Iced Rooftop Lounge, Lekki

Spotify has taken over Fired & Iced Rooftop Lounge for a three-week celebration of music, culture, and food. The Greasy Tunes Café runs Tuesdays to Fridays as a chill work and hangout space with strong Wi-Fi, greasy comfort food, and personalised playlists generated based on your meal choice.

The lineup so far has featured acts like Adekunle Gold, Fola, and Thakzin, with more to come: Odumodublvck (Oct 8), The Cavemen (Oct 11) after Greasy Games, and Sarz (Oct 12).

Also, on Thursday, October 9, Nigeria's premiere music and pop culture podcast, Loose Talk with Ayomide Tayo, Osagie Alonge, and Steve Dede, will be podding live from 5-8 PM. Expect an immersive blend of good music, rooftop vibes, and that signature Lagos crowd energy. Check out their IG page and website for more information and to get your tickets early. Recommended: Inside Spotify's Greasy Tunes Takeover at Lagos’ Fired & Ice

2. Living Loud Concert: Oct 10, Terra Kulture, Victoria Island (₦10,000)

This Friday night, Africa’s most sought-after vocal group, LOUD Urban Choir, celebrates five years of harmony, diversity, and thunderous sound. Their “Living Loud” concert promises a soulful blend of live vocals, storytelling, and celebration — a performance that’s equal parts worship and vibe. The show runs from 6 PM to 9 PM at Terra Kulture (Plot 376 Tiamiyu Savage Street, VI). Expect a community of music lovers, an intimate energy, and powerful voices that remind us that as Africans, we do not bow; we live loud. Get tickets .

3. Lagos Cocktail Week: Oct 17–24, Across Lagos → Cocktail Village Finale

Now in its 11th year, Lagos Cocktail Week (LCW) returns with a packed calendar of masterclasses, bar crawls, culinary pairings, and a grand finale at the Cocktail Village. From rooftop tastings to bartending battles, LCW brings together brands, mixologists, and lifestyle enthusiasts for an unforgettable city-wide celebration. Founder Rawa says this year “pushes boundaries, blending cocktails with culture and creativity.” Expect international brand activations, limited-edition drinks, and live music across multiple venues.

4. Felabration: Oct 13–19, New Afrika Shrine & Freedom Park

It’s the 25th anniversary of Felabration, the festival honouring Fela Kuti’s music and activism. This year’s theme, SHAKARA, brings a full week of concerts, dance and fashion competitions, art displays, and panel sessions celebrating the revolutionary spirit of afrobeat. Events run daily from 8 PM till dawn at the New Afrika Shrine, with parallel programs at Freedom Park. Come dressed boldly, ready to dance, and maybe win the “Dress Fela” fashion contest.

5. Pith Africa × BYD Pop-Up: Oct 4–31, BYD Showroom, Akin Adesola Street, VI

Fashion, culture, and sustainability collide as Pith Africa partners with Chinese automaker BYD for a month-long pop-up inside BYD’s brand-new Victoria Island showroom. The showcase features the launch of Second Time Around, a sustainable capsule collection, as well as film screenings, live DJ sessions, product drops, and a closing Soul Night party. It’s open daily from 1 PM to 9 PM, blending style and music in one sleek, creative space.

6. Design Week Lagos: Oct 23–31 (Free Entry)

Africa’s premier design festival transforms Lagos into a living gallery of architecture, product design, and art installations. Inspired by Milan Design Week, DWL hosts exhibitions, tours, and talks across schools, galleries, and restaurants — championing innovation and collaboration among African creatives. If you love design, culture, or simply beautiful spaces, this is your chance to see Lagos at its most visionary.

7. African Food & Drinks Festival: Oct 26, Muri Okunola Park (₦3,000)

The continent’s largest culinary festival returns with its 5th edition, themed "United by Food.” Over 50 vendors, live DJs, cultural performances, cooking competitions, and celebrity appearances await. From smoky suya to gourmet fusions, expect the full Lagos energy — loud, colourful, and absolutely delicious. Gates open by 12 PM; early birds eat first.

8. Lagos Fashion Week: Oct 29 – Nov 2, Various Venues

The biggest fashion event in West Africa is back, merging style, sustainability, and storytelling. Under the leadership of Omoyemi Akerele, LFW has evolved from runway glamour into a full-scale movement that spotlights African designers, promotes ethical production, and fosters global collaboration. Expect bold collections from Imata Studios, Orange Culture, and Atafo, alongside workshops and Green Access showcases. Whether front-row or curbside for street style, this is the grand finale Lagos deserves. Register Here

Quick Tips for Enjoying These Events in Lagos This October

Use event IG stories to check real-time changes or lineups

Travel early — traffic and mess-ups are a given

Bring minimal gear: wallet, phone, power

Buddy system = safer exits late at night