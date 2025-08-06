In a recent interview on the Tea By Tae Podcast, Grammy-nominated Afrobeat star Made Kuti stated that his grandfather, Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, died poor and broke.

“Fela died poor. He was the kind of person who made a bunch of cash and had the kind of money that could have bought the whole street.”

He added that although Fela enjoyed huge commercial success, he operated an open house policy that allowed the multitude who flocked to his famous Afrikan Shrine in Kalakuta to benefit from his massive income. “Anybody from the street could walk into Fela’s house. He would return from a show in Kalakuta, open a box of money, and say anybody who needs it should take it."

Made Kuti's description of his father's generosity echoes similar stories shared by his father, Femi Kuti, and uncle Seun Kuti, who revealed that while growing up in Kalakuta Republic, Fela demanded that they address him by his name rather than as "Dad" because he didn't want them to enjoy some special privileges.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Made Kuti shared that his family gave Nigeria everything, starting from his great-grandmother, Chief Mrs Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti MON.



He added that he's choosing to add his voice to the struggle for socioeconomic justice because that's a responsibility he holds dear.

Fela Kuti passed away in August 1997 at the age of 58. Although Fela Kuti may have passed without the vast wealth he accumulated, he left behind a legacy that continues to endure.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Africans of all time, Fela's message of socioeconomic justice has won him global respect and continues to be passed down to the new generation by his descendants, Femi, Seun, and Made Kuti.