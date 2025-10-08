I’m an adult, of course, I know how to brush my teeth. That’s what most of us think. After all, it’s something we’ve done every day since childhood, so surely we’ve mastered it by now. But when we spoke with a dentist, we quickly discovered that many people still get it wrong.

Sometimes we brush too hard or skip key parts of the mouth; these small mistakes can quietly harm your teeth and gums over time without you even realizing it. Proper brushing isn’t just about having a bright smile; it’s about protecting your oral health for the long run.

So, how should you really be brushing? Here’s what Dr. Farouk Adebiyi Kolawole, Dentist and Founder of Smile Royale Dental Home, had to say.

How Long Should You Brush Your Teeth?

Two minutes, twice a day, is the magic number. Dentists say this is long enough to remove plaque and food debris but not so long that you risk wearing down your enamel. Brushing for less time leaves bacteria behind, while brushing too hard or too long can irritate your gums. According to Farouk,

Brushing for less than two minutes may not effectively remove all the plaque and food debris that accumulates around your teeth. These are the primary substances we plan to take out when brushing our teeth.

What Is The Right Way To Brush?

It appears life has moved beyond just moving the brush up and down your teeth. There is a method called the Modified Bass Technique. Dr. Farouk explains that this method involves placing the toothbrush at a 45-degree angle toward the gum line and using gentle, circular motions to clean.

He says that although there are several brushing techniques, this technique helps to effectively remove plaque and food debris from around the teeth and along the gum margins.

This one is widely recommended because it is easy to learn and very effective at cleaning the teeth and gums.

Now, let’s talk about your brushing tools. In recent years, electric toothbrushes have taken over store shelves and social media feeds, with many claiming they deliver a deeper, more effective clean. Yet, plenty of people remain loyal to their trusted manual brushes, simple, affordable, and familiar.

Manual Toothbrushes v. Electric Toothbrushes?

If you’ve ever wondered whether electric toothbrushes are really worth the hype, most dentists would say yes. They’re particularly useful for people who tend to brush too quickly or unevenly, as the consistent motion and built-in timers help ensure a thorough clean every time. Dr. Farouk shares the same view, echoing what many of his colleagues believe. He explains:

In my opinion, electric toothbrushes are generally more effective than manual ones. This is because they already have the right brushing technique and timing (2 minutes) built in! All you need to do is apply your toothpaste, place the brush on your teeth, and let it do the work.

He also recommends electric toothbrushes for elderly people as they make brushing easier, reduce stress on their hands and wrists, and still provide a thorough clean.

Still, a manual brush can do the job just as well, as long as you use the right technique and replace it every three months or when the bristles fray. Electric brush heads should also be swapped out regularly.

Does The Brand Of Toothpaste Matter?

Yes. If you live in Nigeria, the brand of toothpaste you should use should contain fluoride. Dr. Farouk explained the why behind this:

In many other countries, the public water supply is treated with fluoride, so people already get some protection from their drinking water. Here in Nigeria, however, our water is not fluoridated, which is why using a fluoride toothpaste is very important.

Fluoride plays a crucial role in maintaining strong, healthy teeth. It helps prevent cavities, strengthens enamel, and slows down the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth. Most adult toothpastes contain between 1,000 and 1,500 parts per million (ppm) of fluoride, a concentration that’s both safe and highly effective.

Children’s toothpaste usually contains a lower level, around 500 ppm, to make it safer if accidentally swallowed. Regardless of age, using fluoride toothpaste daily is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect your teeth from decay.

Dental Floss or Toothpick?

Instead of sucking your teeth — tsk, tsk, tsk — or reaching for a toothpick, broomstick, or piece of wood (lol), try using dental floss. There’s a reason it was invented. According to Dr. Farouk, dental floss is an interdental cleaning aid designed specifically for those hidden spots. Everyone should floss at least once a day , and it’s best to floss before brushing.

If food, like meat, ever gets stuck between your teeth, always use dental floss to remove it - never use a toothpick! Toothpicks can injure your gums and even cause gaps in between your teeth, which will widen over time.

Is Mouthwash Necessary?

Not necessarily. Mouthwash isn’t an absolute must for everyone; the most important thing will always be brushing twice a day. Its primary purpose is to freshen your breath, and that effect usually lasts only for a short while. More importantly, Dr. Farouk cautions that mouthwash should never be seen as a replacement for proper brushing and flossing .

Many people make the mistake of using mouthwash immediately after brushing, but that actually washes away the fluoride from your toothpaste - defeating its purpose.

So, What’s the Right Order for Your Oral Care Routine?

Floss between your teeth using dental floss.

Rinse your mouth with water.

Clean your tongue using a tongue scraper or your toothbrush, then rinse again.

Brush your teeth for 2 minutes using a fluoride toothpaste.

Spit out the toothpaste, but don’t rinse immediately - wait about 5 minutes before rinsing with water.

According to Dr. Farouk, following this order allows the fluoride to work more effectively, helping to strengthen and protect your teeth.

What Happens If You Don't Brush Your Teeth?

If you don’t brush your teeth regularly, plaque — a sticky film of bacteria — quickly begins to build up on the surface of your teeth. Within a day, that plaque can harden into tartar, which can’t be removed by simple brushing. The bacteria in plaque feed on leftover food particles, producing acids that attack your enamel and lead to tooth decay and cavities. These same bacteria also cause bad breath and irritate your gums, which may start to bleed or feel sore.

Over time, neglecting oral hygiene can lead to gum disease (gingivitis and periodontitis), which damages the tissues and bone that support your teeth. In severe cases, teeth can loosen or fall out. But the effects go beyond your mouth; oral bacteria can enter your bloodstream, increasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes complications, and infections.

Beyond regular brushing, Dr. Farouk emphasizes that daily habits and lifestyle choices have a major impact on keeping your teeth and gums healthy in the long run. He advises avoiding late-night snacking and cutting down on sugary foods and drinks, which are some of the biggest culprits behind tooth decay .

Whenever you eat or drink something that contains sugar, the bacteria in your mouth become more active, producing acids that can weaken your teeth. Drinking water immediately after helps to neutralize the acid and restore a healthier pH level in your mouth.

If you do crave something sweet, Dr. Farouk recommends having it during meal times, when saliva production is naturally higher. Saliva helps wash away food particles and reduce acid buildup. Even then, make sure to drink water afterward; it’s one of the simplest ways to protect your teeth.

