Easiest countries for Nigerians to get citizenship in 2025

As a Nigerian, there are four primary ways to obtain a second passport: citizenship by birth, citizenship by descent, naturalization, and citizenship by investment.

As more people seek global mobility and a second passport, interest in the fastest and easiest paths to citizenship is rising. Dual citizenship has become an appealing option whether it's for financial security, lifestyle opportunities, or simply the desire for a backup plan.

However, it's important to ensure that the country you're considering for your second passport allows dual citizenship. While many Caribbean nations permit multiple citizenships, some EU countries do not. Here's a look at the easiest countries to gain citizenship, either through descent, naturalization, or investment.

Citizenship By Birth

There are several countries where you can acquire citizenship by birth, either through being born on the country's soil (jus soli). Here's a list of countries where Nigerians can gain citizenship by birth:

United States Canada Brazil Argentina Mexico France Ireland Chile Peru Venezuela The Bahamas New Zealand Panama

While many of these countries grant citizenship by birth on their soil, some may have exceptions for children born to foreign diplomats or under other special circumstances. Always check with the specific country’s requirements before making any decisions about moving or applying for citizenship.

Citizenship by Descent

For those with ancestral ties, gaining a second passport is often straightforward. Many countries allow you to claim citizenship by proving that your ancestors were born there. Below are some of the easiest countries to gain citizenship by descent:

Italy

Italy offers a broad citizenship-by-descent program, allowing claims as far back as your great-grandparents. While the process can take time due to bureaucratic delays, it's a straightforward path to an EU passport with all the benefits of living and working in Europe.

Ireland

Ireland offers one of the most accessible citizenship-by-descent programs. If you have a grandparent or, in some cases, a great-grandparent who was born in Ireland, you can qualify. The process is generally quicker and more efficient than in other European countries.

Hungary

Hungary offers expedited citizenship through ancestry, provided you can prove your Hungarian lineage and demonstrate basic language proficiency. Hungary’s EU membership makes this a valuable passport to hold.

Poland

Poland recognizes citizenship through descent, but it’s typically limited to great-grandparents. Although the process can be complex due to extensive documentation requirements, obtaining a Polish passport opens up EU residency and travel benefits.

Portugal

Portugal boasts one of the most flexible descent policies, expanding eligibility to include Sephardic Jews with Portuguese heritage. While this is generally applicable to direct descendants, Portugal's open approach makes it an attractive choice.

Spain

Spain’s citizenship-by-descent program recognizes those with Spanish-born parents and has a special pathway for Sephardic Jews, similar to Portugal. However, additional documentation is required for those beyond the first generation.

Citizenship by Naturalization

For those without ancestral ties, citizenship by naturalization is a viable option. It typically requires a set number of years living in the country, language proficiency, and sometimes a test. Here are some of the easiest countries for citizenship by naturalization:

Argentina

Argentina offers one of the shortest naturalization periods, granting citizenship after just two years of legal residency. Applicants need to demonstrate ties to the country, such as employment or property ownership.

You must be at least 18 years old and can prove you have an honest income. Other countries with a 2-year residence requirement include the Dominican Republic and Spain.

Peru

Peru is another country that grants citizenship after just two years of residency. The process is relatively simple, and with its affordable cost of living, it’s an appealing choice for those looking for a quick and affordable second passport.

Poland

In Poland, you can apply to be a citizen if you’ve been living on a permanent residence permit, an EU long-term residence permit, or the right of permanent residence for 3 years. You’ll also need to prove that you have a stable income.

If you’ve been married to a Polish citizen for at least 3 years, you can apply for citizenship after only 2 years of residency. Serbia, Canada, Paraguay, and Armenia all require you to live in the country for 3 years before getting citizenship.

Brazil

In countries like Brazil, you’ll need to live as a legal resident for at least 4 years before you can apply for citizenship. However, if you marry a citizen or your child is born in Brazil, you’ll only need to live there for a year. Ethiopia and Australia also let foreigners apply for citizenship after 4 years of residency.

Portugal

In Portugal, you’ll be required to live as a legal resident for at least 5 years before you can apply for citizenship. You’ll also need to prove you’ve got a clean criminal record and an A2 level of Portuguese. Other countries with a 5-year residency requirement include Belgium and Barbados.

Citizenship by Investment

For those with financial means, citizenship by investment offers the quickest and most direct path to a second passport. In exchange for a significant financial contribution, many countries provide immediate global mobility. Below are some of the fastest options:

Vanuatu

Vanuatu offers the fastest citizenship by investment program, granting a passport in as little as two months with a minimum investment of $130,000. This Pacific island nation offers visa-free access to many countries, making it a popular choice for global travellers.

Turkey

Turkey’s citizenship-by-investment program allows applicants to obtain a passport in three to four months by investing at least $400,000 in real estate. With its growing economy and strategic location, Turkey offers an attractive option for investors.

Dominica

Dominica’s citizenship-by-investment program is one of the most affordable, requiring a minimum investment of $200,000. Passports are granted within six months, and it provides visa-free access to numerous countries, making it a popular choice for investors.

St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Kitts & Nevis, with one of the longest-running citizenship-by-investment programs, allows applicants to obtain a passport in approximately six months with a minimum investment of $200,000. The country offers similar benefits to Dominica, including visa-free travel to many global destinations.

Other countries offering citizenship by investment include Antigua and Barbuda, Malta, St. Lucia, and Grenada, each with varying investment fees. Among these options, Caribbean nations offer the most attractive opportunities. A second passport from these countries grants visa-free access to 140 countries, including the Schengen Area and the UK.