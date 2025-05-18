From Owambe to Netflix Nights: Weekend plans Nigerians actually enjoy

In Nigeria, weekends are not just a break from the workweek but a celebration of life. It's time we catch up with all the vibes we've missed during the week.

So, whether it's the vibrant rhythm of a Saturday party or the soothing calm of a Sunday binge-watch session, Nigerians know how to make the most of their downtime.

But what really happens once Friday closes the curtain on the hustle? Let’s dive into some of the most beloved weekend plans that Nigerians actually enjoy—from the loud and lavish to the chilled and cosy.

Owambe: Where Fashion Meets Fiesta

Let’s start with the undisputed king of Nigerian weekends - the legendary Owambe.

This isn’t just a party. It’s a cultural spectacle—a full-blown social affair where fashion, music, food, and dance collide in the most fabulous way possible. And it's not even about the particular event because whether it's a wedding, birthday, or remembrance ceremony, every Owambe easily becomes a red carpet event in its own right.

Aso Ebi? On Point.

Jollof Rice? Smokin’ hot.

Live Band? Turning up!

Whether you’re there to “spray” money or simply to enjoy the vibes, Owambe is the heartbeat of the Nigerian weekend spirit.

Netflix Nights: The New Chill Code

Not every weekend needs noisy vibes and sound systems. Sometimes, it’s all about that indoor soft life. Well, that's where the popular Netflix and chill comes in.

Nigerians are increasingly making screen time a ritual, whether it's a newly dropped Nollywood drama, a juicy Korean series, or a classic action film with top-tier actors. Depending on your mood, add a bowl of suya, a box of popcorn, and maybe a bae to make it all beautiful and cosy.

Chop Life Crew: Foodie Adventures

Irrespective of your faith or belief, you'll agree that weekends are made for good food. And here in Nigeria, the options are endless. There's often so much to try and keep you busy throughout the month. Whether it's the Amala joints in Ibadan, street shawarma in Abuja, or fresh fish pepper soup by Port Harcourt Waterside, you'll have much to satisfy your taste buds. Some Nigerians even go as far as hosting mini weekend cookouts at home. What better way to bond than this?

Market Runs and Errand Hustle

Let’s be real - weekends aren’t all glam. Sometimes, they’re for:

Stocking the house

Fixing the generator

Laundry marathons

Or bulk shopping

These activities may not be Instagram-worthy, but they're the low-key glue that holds the next week together.

Faith, Family, and Fulfilment

For many Nigerians, weekends aren’t complete without spiritual renewal. Church services, mosque prayers, and family bonding remain central. It’s a time to pause and realign spiritually, emotionally, and communally.