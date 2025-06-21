We all hate rejection, don't we? No one wants to be the last to know a relationship is over. So we look for subtle signs that show a partner is no longer into us before they end the relationship.

While we all want the perfect love story, the truth is that's not always attainable. Relationships can hit the point where you’re still texting “good morning” and checking in, while she’s replying hours later with “lol.”

Dry conversations, off vibe, and your gut whispering that there's cause to be concerned. At such times, you need to be able to read the signs and back off before she completely ditches you. But what are the signs?

Here, let's talk about some of them.

Conversations feel forced

The Subtle Art of Giving Up: How to know she's no longer into you

This is the easiest pointer to her new vibe. She used to talk to you for hours without getting tired. But now, she struggles to keep up with a conversation for a few minutes. If you’re getting one-word answers, emojis without emotion, or she “forgets” to reply until the next day - it’s not a fluke, it’s a message.

The truth is that women are not so good at hiding their real emotions. So, you'll definitely feel the detachment from the way she converses.

She doesn't want to spend time with you

She suddenly becomes too busy to be around you. Even when you have plans to spend time together, she suddenly creates an excuse to abscond. She'll even go as far as cancelling plans and making no tangible plans to reschedule.

Well, that's a clear sign she doesn't like you anymore. Because if she does, she’d make it happen. If she’s not moving heaven and earth to spend time with you, odds are she’s not into you.

She doesn't care if you pull away

Here’s the painful test: try pulling back a bit. If she notices and tries to reconnect, maybe there’s hope. But if she doesn’t even blink, it’s time to read the writing on the wall: you’re already gone in her mind. Well, they'll show effort in most cases where they're still in love with you. So watch out for their reactions from the first day.

She stops making you a priority

You used to be at the top of her list. Now, you’re barely on it. If she can go days without checking in, but somehow always makes time for everything else, take the hint. Consistency is love’s language - and silence is its opposite.

She only contacts you when she needs something

The only time her call comes into your phone is when she needs a favour or is bored. Otherwise, she's always making you feel like she's too busy. She doesn't return your calls or texts on time.