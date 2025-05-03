Red flags in Nigerian relationships no one talks about

Let's face the fact - Nigeria is already hard enough for many of us, and the last thing we want is a stressful relationship. There's way too much on the line for you to settle for less.

So, whether you're dating for marriage, commitment, or just fun, you want to make sure you're with the right person. But how can you know a person is not right for you?

Well, this is where red flags come into play. But apart from the obvious red flags—lying, cheating, gaslighting—some subtler, culturally flavoured red flags often fly under the radar.

You deserve to know them and avoid them in your relationship. Here are some of them.

We’ll Talk About the Future Later

If someone keeps dodging conversations about the future - marriage, kids, career alignment - it’s not just a sign of shyness. In Nigeria, where long-term goals often dictate dating choices, refusal to talk about where it’s all going is a big red flag. Translation? They might be keeping their options open or just with you for fun.

Constantly Demanding Unrealistic Standards

If they’re constantly reminding you of what their mom, pastor, or village aunties think a good partner should be, run. You’re not in a relationship - you’re in an audition. Your identity is valid, and anyone who wants to mould you into someone else is a walking red flag with tribal print.

Disrespect for Your Hustle

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, creative, 9-to-5er, or small business owner, your partner should respect your hustle. If they belittle your work, say things like “you and this your small business,” or don’t support your ambition, that’s a loud red flag wrapped in sarcasm. Watch out for statements like this in arguments and jokes. If they say it, then it's been in their mind.

Family Overinvolvement

Yes, family is huge in Nigeria, but when mummy or big uncle has a say in everything - from what you wear to where you work - it becomes a group relationship. And unless you signed up for “Big Brother: Relationship Edition,” it’s best to address it or back away slowly.

The “Let Me Fix You” Complex

They see you more as a project than a partner. Whether it’s your accent, your dress sense, your dreams, or even your complexion - if someone is always trying to “upgrade” you without appreciating you first, they don’t love you. They love their idea of you.