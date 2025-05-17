'I love Jesus... I don't believe in sex before marriage' - BBN's Beauty declares

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty Tukura has made known her position on sex before marriage as she declared her love for Jesus.

The former reality TV star, in an apparent message to potential suitors, firmly stated that she is against sex before marriage, as is the position of followers of Jesus, Christians.

She also added that she will not be dating for fun as she is all about decency.

Although the words in Beauty's post, which was shared on her Snapchat page, are not hers as they were first posted by influencer Solomon Buchi, sharing it with the caption, "Please take note! Thank you in advance,” shows full endorsement of the message of the post.

The post reads, "Before you slide into my DM, please, I love Jesus and live my days trying to be like Him. I don’t believe in s3x before marriage, I believe in decency, and I don’t believe in dating for fun."

Recall that Beauty had, in an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa a few weeks back, spoken about her failed relationship with fellow Big Brother Naija alumni Neo Akpofure.

During the interview, Beauty described herself as a lover girl who appreciates love. She noted that she's noticed that this generation isn’t about commitment and accountability, as men now only want to rinse and repeat.

Beauty and Neo’s relationship first made headlines in July 2023 when they were spotted leaving a hotel. Beauty’s friend and colleague, Doyin, confirmed the rumours as true, spilling the tea about the couple while in the All-Stars house.