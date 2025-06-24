Sex can be passionate, spontaneous, and sometimes, a little adventurous.

Exploring different positions is part of a healthy sex life, and it often brings excitement, variety, and deeper intimacy between partners. But when that exploration turns into extreme angles and gravity-defying stunts, it can also lead straight to the emergency room.

Certain sex positions, especially when performed too forcefully, without communication, or with poor balance, have been linked to real physical injuries like penile fractures , dislocations, back strain and head trauma. These injuries are more common than many people think.

This doesn’t mean you should stop exploring adventurous sex with your partner; all you need is a little awareness and a few modifications.

8 Sex Positions That Can Land You in the Hospital

Let’s explore 8 sex positions that carry the highest risk and some safer alternatives or props to try instead.

1. Eager Chef

This position involves the receiving partner lying on their back on a kitchen counter or table, with legs raised and the penetrating partner standing. This position is risky because the edge of a hard surface can strain the receiving partner's back or neck. Without proper support, it may also lead to slips, bruises, or falls, especially if the surface is slippery or unstable. For a safer alternative, try this on a sturdy bed or cushioned surface where the receiving partner's back is supported and place a pillow under the hips for added comfort and elevation.

2. Cowgirl / Reverse Cowgirl

In this position, the receiving partner straddles the other, either facing them (cowgirl) or facing away (reverse cowgirl). This is one of the top positions linked to penile fractures. If the rider moves erratically or lands at the wrong angle, it can cause painful bending or tearing of the penis. To be safe in this position, slow it down. Use a mutual rhythm, communicate clearly, and consider placing hands on the bed or thighs to maintain balance. Reverse cowgirl is riskier due to the lack of eye contact, so stick to regular cowgirl for better coordination.

3. Doggy Style

In this position, the receiving partner is on hands and knees, with the penetrating partner behind. While popular, it can lead to deep penetration and pelvic bruising or cervical pain , especially if done aggressively. There's also a risk of back strain or wrist fatigue for the receiving partner. For a safer alternative, use a pillow under the hips or try a side-lying version for more control. Gentle, slower thrusts and verbal check-ins can reduce injury risk.

4. Wheelbarrow

In this position, the receiving partner supports themselves on their hands while the penetrating partner holds their legs from behind. This puts extreme pressure on the arms, shoulders, and wrists and falls and joint dislocations can happen easily, especially if there’s a slip. To be safe, try a modified version on a bed where the receiving partner rests their torso on a pillow or the edge of the bed, keeping their upper body supported. Alternatively, use furniture like a sturdy couch or armrest for support.

5. The G-Force

This is a high-intensity position where the penetrating partner thrusts while lifting or supporting the receiver’s weight midair. This position poses a potential for lower back strain, dropped partners, muscle pulls, or even head injuries if someone falls. To be safe, use a sex swing or chair with back support. This allows for elevation and motion without placing the full weight on one person’s body.

6. Butter Churner

In this position, the receiving partner lies on their back with legs over their head while the other partner kneels and thrusts downward. This extreme angle can lead to neck strain, poor blood circulation, and pressure on the spine or shoulders. It also increases the risk of too-deep penetration. For a safer alternative, use pillows behind the neck and lower back, and avoid this position if there’s any discomfort or mobility limitations. Alternatively, try a modified missionary with elevated legs instead.

7. Standing Citizen

In this position, the man carries the woman while standing with her legs wrapped around him, while he thrusts. This position is unsafe because balancing while thrusting is tricky. You risk back injuries, falls, and dropping your partner, especially when the man doesn't have enough core strength or support. Use a wall for balance, or have one partner sit on a stable surface while the other straddles or leans in. This adds support and reduces fall risks.

8. Shower Sex

This is sex in a wet, slippery environment where one or both partners are standing or leaning against a wall. Slips and falls are the most common injuries here. The wet surface makes it hard to grip or support yourself, and ceramic surfaces are unforgiving. To be safe, invest in non-slip shower mats, handles, or waterproof sex stools or bring the action to a bathroom bench or bathtub edge.