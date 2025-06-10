Top 3 countries Nigerians can legally migrate to as caregivers in 2025

Are you dreaming of working abroad and building a better life? Becoming a caregiver (or healthcare assistant) in these countries is one of the most accessible and in-demand routes for many Nigerians looking to relocate. And the best part? You don’t need a university degree to get started. In fact, care jobs are currently in high demand due to the country’s ageing population and shortage of local workers. But how do you start? What are the exact steps? What kind of training do you need? What does the job actually involve? This guide answers everything you need to know.

Who is a caregiver?

A caregiver (or healthcare assistant) supports people who need help with their daily lives. You’ll be working with the elderly, people with disabilities, or those recovering from illnesses. Duties often include: Assisting with bathing, dressing, and feeding

Helping with medication reminders

Providing emotional support and companionship

Light housekeeping duties You can work in care homes, nursing facilities, private homes, or hospitals.

Here are 3 countries you can legally migrate to as caregiver:

1. Germany

Germany added care workers to its shortage occupation list in late 2023, and as of April 2025, its Skilled Immigration Act now prioritizes “Pflegefachkräfte” (skilled care professionals) from non-EU countries—even with only vocational training, and no university degree needed. This means the government is now recruiting foreign caregivers, including Nigerians, through a structured migration program. Requirements: Completed vocational care training (German-recognised)

German language level B1, though employers may accept A2 + commitment to reach B1

Job offer or contract from a German care employer or district

Visa application based on employment contract

Recognition of qualification via Germany’s Central Office for Foreign Education (ZAB)

2. Canada

Canada has restarted the Home Support Worker Pilot and Home Child Care Provider Pilot, accepting up to 2,750 applicants per year, open globally. Canada’s aging population has made long-term care one of its top priorities. Provinces like Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Alberta have launched immigration streams just for healthcare aides and caregivers. Essentials for Nigerians 1–2 years caregiving experience

Certified English test (IELTS General ≥ 5.0 or CELPIP equivalent) or French (TEF)

Job offer from a Canadian employer verified by Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA)

Police clearance and health check

Valid international passport Application process Apply for caregiving jobs through sites like Job Bank Canada, Indeed.ca , or employer-specific websites. If accepted, your employer will support your visa application You may come under Home Child Care Provider Pilot or Home Support Worker Pilot. After 2 years of work, you may qualify for Permanent Residency.

3. Ireland

Ireland is actively offering visa sponsorship to qualified international applicants. Ireland also continues to include “Health and Social Care Professionals” on its Critical Skills and General Employment Permit lists. In Q1 2025, the Irish government also clarified that healthcare assistant roles under nursing homes are pilot-eligible for foreign recruitment to ease staff shortages. Requirements Recognised caregiving certification (UK/EU/CAN credentials may transfer)

Minimum 1 year of paid or voluntary caregiving experience

IELTS ≥ 6.0 or equivalent evidence of English competency

Valid job offer from an Irish employer

Good English communication skills

Police clearance

Passport and updated CV Application process Search for jobs on sites like JobsIreland.ie , IrishJobs.ie , or HSE.ie

Apply directly to care homes or agencies offering visa sponsorship

If successful, you’ll receive an Employment Permit

Apply for the General Work Permit under the Health and Social Care category

Can you bring your family?

Yes, in most cases! All three countries on our list allow caregivers to migrate with their immediate family. Here's how it works in 2025:



Germany If you're moving under the Skilled Immigration Act, you can bring: Your spouse or registered partner

Children under 18 Your spouse can also work legally in Germany, and children can attend school. After five years of working and integrating (e.g., paying taxes, passing integration courses), you may qualify for permanent residency.



Canada The Caregiver Pilot Programs let you migrate with: Your legal spouse or common-law partner

Dependent children Your family will receive open work permits or study permits, depending on age. After 2 years of full-time work, you can apply for permanent residency, and your whole family can stay permanently.



Ireland If you secure a General Employment Permit or Critical Skills Permit, you can apply to bring: Your spouse or civil partner

Children under 18 However, spouse work rights vary based on your permit type. Children can enroll in Irish schools. After 5 years, you can apply for long-term residence.

Next best steps for Nigerians Pick your target country based on your training and language level. Upgrade your CV/resume to match each market: Canadian format vs. German “Lebenslauf” vs. Irish EU-style. Start language training now (German B1 or IELTS 5.0+). Use legitimate job sites & agencies: Germany: Make-it-in-Germany.com, EURES

Canada: Job Bank Canada, employer LMIA listings

Ireland: Public jobs.ie, nursing home networks Prepare your documents: certificates, references, police clearance, passport scans. Apply and follow through with visa applications once job offers arrive.