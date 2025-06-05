Before slapping anything on your face, figure out what skin type you're working with. There are five basic types:

So, if you’re dealing with razor bumps and dark spots, or just want smoother, healthier-looking skin overall, this simple guide is for you.

You don’t need a 10-step Korean skincare routine or expensive products to get it right. Skincare is simple when you know just what to do, and you have the right products.

If you’re a man who thinks washing your face with bar soap and calling it a day is enough, your skin is probably crying for help. Dry patches, acne flare-ups, and that mysterious oily shine by 2 PM aren’t just random; they’re signs your skin needs proper care.

1. Oily skin: Your skin tends to shine a lot, especially around your forehead, nose, and chin. You might notice your pores look bigger, and you’re more likely to deal with breakouts.

2. Dry skin: Your skin feels tight, rough, or flaky, especially after a shower or during the harmattan season. You might notice ashiness even when you moisturise in the morning.

3. Combination skin: Your T-zone (forehead, nose, chin) is oily, but your cheeks or jawline might be dry or normal. Basically, your face is doing two different things at once.

4. Sensitive skin: Your skin reacts easily. Turns red, burns, or itches at the slightest provocation.

5. Normal skin: Your skin feels balanced. Not too oily, not too dry. You rarely break out, and your skin texture stays pretty smooth (Lucky you.)

How to test it:

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser, pat dry, and wait 30 minutes. If it feels tight, you’re dry. If it’s shiny, you’re oily. If it’s both, combination.

Step 2: The 3 non-negotiables

You don’t need a cabinet full of products. Start with these three basics:

1. Cleanser: Ditch the bar soap. It strips your skin, leaving it dry and irritated. Instead, use a gentle facial cleanser . Look for words like "hydrating" or "for men" if you want something straightforward.

Wash your face twice a day, morning and night.

2. Moisturiser: Even oily skin needs hydration. A lightweight, oil-free moisturiser keeps your skin balanced. If you’re dry, go for something thicker (like a cream). Apply right after washing your face when your skin is still damp.