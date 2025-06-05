If you’re a man who thinks washing your face with bar soap and calling it a day is enough, your skin is probably crying for help. Dry patches, acne flare-ups, and that mysterious oily shine by 2 PM aren’t just random; they’re signs your skin needs proper care.
You don’t need a 10-step Korean skincare routine or expensive products to get it right. Skincare is simple when you know just what to do, and you have the right products.
So, if you’re dealing with razor bumps and dark spots, or just want smoother, healthier-looking skin overall, this simple guide is for you.
Step 1: Know your skin type
Before slapping anything on your face, figure out what skin type you're working with. There are five basic types:
1. Oily skin: Your skin tends to shine a lot, especially around your forehead, nose, and chin. You might notice your pores look bigger, and you’re more likely to deal with breakouts.
2. Dry skin: Your skin feels tight, rough, or flaky, especially after a shower or during the harmattan season. You might notice ashiness even when you moisturise in the morning.
3. Combination skin: Your T-zone (forehead, nose, chin) is oily, but your cheeks or jawline might be dry or normal. Basically, your face is doing two different things at once.
4. Sensitive skin: Your skin reacts easily. Turns red, burns, or itches at the slightest provocation.
5. Normal skin: Your skin feels balanced. Not too oily, not too dry. You rarely break out, and your skin texture stays pretty smooth (Lucky you.)
How to test it:
Wash your face with a gentle cleanser, pat dry, and wait 30 minutes. If it feels tight, you’re dry. If it’s shiny, you’re oily. If it’s both, combination.
Step 2: The 3 non-negotiables
You don’t need a cabinet full of products. Start with these three basics:
1. Cleanser: Ditch the bar soap. It strips your skin, leaving it dry and irritated. Instead, use a gentle facial cleanser. Look for words like "hydrating" or "for men" if you want something straightforward.
Wash your face twice a day, morning and night.
2. Moisturiser: Even oily skin needs hydration. A lightweight, oil-free moisturiser keeps your skin balanced. If you’re dry, go for something thicker (like a cream). Apply right after washing your face when your skin is still damp.
3. Sunscreen: The most skipped, but most important step. Sun damage causes wrinkles, dark spots, and even skin cancer. Use an SPF 30+ sunscreen every morning, even when it’s cloudy.
Step 3: Shaving without the aftermath
If shaving leaves your face with bumps and ingrown hairs, you’re doing it wrong. Here’s how to fix it:
Prep: Wash your face with warm water first to soften the hair.
Lube up: Use a shaving gel or cream. Not soap or water alone.
Direction matters: Shave with the grain (the direction your hair grows) to avoid irritation.
Post-shave care: Rinse with cold water, then apply an alcohol-free aftershave balm to soothe the skin.
Step 4: Dealing with common skin problems
1. Acne: Caused by oil, dirt, and bacteria. Use a cleanser with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. Don’t pop pimples, it makes scars worse.
2. Dark spots: From acne scars or sun damage. Look for products with vitamin C or niacinamide to fade them over time.
3. Razor bumps: Ingrown hairs from shaving. Exfoliate 1-2 times a week and use a warm compress before shaving.
Keep it simple
You don’t need a 10-step routine. Start with the basics (cleanse, moisturise, sunscreen), then add extras only if you have specific issues like acne or ageing.
Skincare is self-care, not a chore. Taking care of your skin is health. A simple routine takes less than 5 minutes and saves you from looking tired, aged, or breakout-prone.
Start small, stay consistent.