10-countries-that-legally-grant-menstrual-leave

Imagine waking up with cramps so bad you can barely stand straight. Your back aches, your head pounds, and you’re expected to sit through back-to-back meetings, smiling through the pain. Now imagine being able to text your boss: “Hey, I’m on my period. I’ll be taking my menstrual leave today.” Without shame or prejudice, and no “Are you sure it’s that serious?” It sounds like a dream, but in some parts of the world, it’s the law. As the world gets bolder about women’s health and equality at work, a handful of countries are leading the way by legally recognising menstrual leave.

What Exactly Is Menstrual Leave and Why Does It Matter?

Menstrual leave simply means paid or unpaid time off for women who experience painful periods without losing their jobs or judgment. It’s not a “vacation”, and it’s not about weakness. It’s a health and productivity issue. For many Nigerian women, taking time off during menstruation means either pretending to have the flu, quietly popping painkillers, or dragging themselves through work despite discomfort . People who support the motion for menstrual leave argue that it helps create healthier, more inclusive workplaces. And as more companies globally embrace women’s health rights, the movement is slowly gaining legal ground.

10 Countries Where Menstrual Leave Is the Law

Here’s where the world is getting it right, or at least, trying to.

1. Japan — The Trailblazer Since 1947

Japan was the first country to legalise menstrual leave, way back in 1947. The law allows women to take time off if they experience severe pain during their period. Although it's not always paid.

2. South Korea — Paid Period Leave, Monthly

In South Korea, women are entitled to one day of paid menstrual leave every month. If employers refuse, they can actually face fines, and if employees don't use it, they're entitled to extra pay. Although this policy is a paradox and feels like a double-edged sword. The extra pay helps women earn more and empowers them financially, but it quietly pressures them to “push through” their pain.

3. Indonesia — Two Days Every Month

Indonesia’s labour law allows female workers up to two days of menstrual leave per month. While implementation (with pay or without) differs across industries, it’s a strong statement that women’s health deserves respect.

4. Taiwan — Three Days a Year, Protected by Law

In Taiwan, women are entitled to three days of menstrual leave annually, in addition to their regular sick leave.

5. Spain — Europe’s First to Legalise Paid Menstrual Leave

Spain made history in 2023 by becoming the first European country to grant paid menstrual leave of three to five days per month. The law recognises severe period pain as a legitimate medical condition and not a “mood swing”. This helps women to embrace it better, as it already diffuses the ground for stigma.

6. Zambia — “Mother’s Day” Leave

Zambia took a different approach and even gave it a charming name. Since 2015, women have been entitled to one day off per month, informally known as “Mother’s Day”. Unlike maternity leave, it’s not just for mothers but for every woman.

7. China — Varies by Province

I'd liken China to that perfectionist friend who thinks anything other than hard work is a form of weakness. But it's refreshing to see that some provinces, like Zhejiang, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Jiangxi, offer 1–3 days off each month for severe menstrual pain. Employees must provide a doctor's note, though.

8. India — Some States, Some Companies

India doesn’t have a national menstrual leave law, but states like Bihar allow two days off per month. Several Indian companies (like Zomato) also offer it voluntarily, setting a strong example for others in Asia.

9. Vietnam — Overall Best!

Vietnam originally gave women a 30-minute menstrual break , which is still effective to date. But after a 2020 reform, it granted up to three days of leave per month.



While some women may not experience severe menstrual cramps, women generally feel the pangs of menstruation. This 30-minute break includes every woman and allows them to rest.

10. Mexico — The Newest on the List

In 2024, Mexico became one of the latest countries to legalise menstrual leave, giving women up to two days off per month. It’s part of a wave of Latin American reforms putting women’s health at the centre of workplace policy.

What Do People Think of Menstrual Leave?

Not everyone’s cheering. Critics say menstrual leave could reinforce stereotypes that women are less capable or too “emotional” for demanding jobs. Others fear companies might quietly avoid hiring women of reproductive age. But supporters argue that ignoring period pain doesn’t make it go away; it just pushes women to suffer in silence.

Will Nigeria Follow Suit?

