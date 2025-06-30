The unseen struggle: menstrual poverty's grip on the Nigerian girlchild

In a nation striving for progress, a silent crisis continues to erode the potential of millions of its young women: menstrual poverty.

This multifaceted challenge, encompassing lack of access to sanitary products, inadequate hygiene facilities, and pervasive societal stigma, forces countless Nigerian girls to miss school, suffer health complications, and endure profound indignity.

On Monday, June 30, 2025, a significant step was taken in Abuja as Connected Development (CODE) and HumanX formally launched a nationwide advocacy campaign aimed at dismantling these barriers and fostering a "Period-Friendly World."

The Heavy Price of a Natural Cycle

Nigerian female students are in class at their school in Lagos. [Getty Images]

The statistics paint a grim picture. According to Hamzat Lawal, CEO of Connected Development, a leading African civil society organisation, over 30 million girls in Nigeria lack access to menstrual hygiene products.

Globally, a staggering 1.5 billion people face similar challenges. This severe scarcity directly impacts their education, with girls often losing "five to seven active days of education" each month when on their period, as highlighted by Lawal. "This is unacceptable," he asserted during the press conference.

The consequences of menstrual poverty extend far beyond missed school days. Dr. Nkiru Ezeama, a public health physician, noted in a June 2023 report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that "about 44 per cent of women and girls in Nigeria are experiencing period poverty as they cannot afford N500 sanitary pads."

This economic strain forces many to resort to unhygienic alternatives like rags, paper, or old clothes, significantly increasing their risk of reproductive and urinary tract infections.

As Gbemi Elekula, founder of HumanX, passionately explained at the launch, "We've heard the gory stories. Some of them will tell you that people have come to visit them in their communities and given them disposable pads... We have women who use them, wash them, and use them until they become worn out. It's gory."

This desperate improvisation not only jeopardises their health but also entrenches feelings of shame and embarrassment, further isolating them.

Bridging the Gap: Dignity in Every Pad

Display of reusable sanitary pads at the HumanX partnership with CODE press conference in Abuja on Monday, June 30. [CODE/Flickr]

The impact on education is particularly alarming. A 2023 report by UNICEF found that 23% of adolescent girls in Nigeria had missed school due to menstruation.

Furthermore, a 2016 UNESCO report cited by "A Pad For Her" initiatives revealed that "1 out of every 10 girls in Africa misses school" due to period poverty. This translates to significant academic setbacks, diminished confidence, and even increased vulnerability to early child marriage and pregnancy."

"Every girl should be able to attend class, irrespective of if she's on her period or it's a normal menstrual cycle day," Elekula emphasised.

The partnership between CODE and HumanX offers a beacon of hope, focusing on a sustainable and dignified solution: reusable pads. HumanX, a fashion company founded with the explicit purpose of tackling period poverty, designs and produces clothes, using proceeds to create these "dignity pads." Made from cotton fabrics with absorbent layers, these pads can be used for "as long as three to four years, depending on how she maintains it," Elekula demonstrated.

This contrasts sharply with disposable pads, which, while offering immediate relief, do not provide a long-term solution for those in remote and underserved communities.

"If you give me a disposable pad today, where do I get the one for July? Where do I get the one for August? You're still leaving me at the vulnerable stage," Elekula pointed out.

A Collective Call for Period Equity

HumanX partners with CODE to end menstrual poverty. [CODE/Flickr]

The cost-effectiveness of reusable pads is a crucial factor in the Nigerian context, where a pack of disposable sanitary pads could range from N3,000 to N8,000, according to Elekula. This is a prohibitive expense for families living on less than a dollar a day. The reusable pads, in contrast, offer a one-time investment that alleviates the monthly financial burden.

Beyond product distribution, the campaign emphasizes health education and breaking the deeply ingrained stigma surrounding menstruation.

"We need to break the silence; menstruation should not be seen as a taboo topic," stated Mrs Aderonke Akinola-Akinwole, a UNICEF Social Behavioral Specialist, as reported by NAN in May 2025.

Hamzat Lawal echoed this sentiment, asserting the need to "ensure that men can actually join this fight to end period poverty."

The initiative also aims to engage community leaders and traditional institutions, fostering a supportive environment where girls can manage their menstruation with confidence and dignity.

Display of reusable sanitary pads at the HumanX partnership with CODE press conference in Abuja on Monday, June 30. [CODE/Flickr]

This collaboration between CODE and HumanX is not merely about providing products; it's about empowerment, education, and advocating for systemic change.

"This MOU we're about to sign is not just a paperwork. It's about purpose," Lawal declared.

Their efforts aim to reduce the number of out-of-school children, improve girls' health outcomes, and ultimately, ensure that menstruation is no longer a barrier to a girl's freedom to pursue education and live a whole, uninhibited life.