6 female Amotekun recruits dismissed for getting pregnant

The Ogun State Security Network Agency, code-named Amotekun, has sent six female recruits packing from its training after they were found to have gotten pregnant before joining the corps.

The agency said it discovered the pregnant recruits during a routine pregnancy test conducted on about 125 female intakes in the camp.

Speaking on the development, the State Corps Commander, retired Brigadier General Alade Adedigba, said the exercise emphasised the agency’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its personnel.

He also stressed that the corps is determined to maintain a high standard of professionalism and discipline within its ranks.

Adedigba further explained that the decision was a proactive measure to prevent potential health complications or significant risks that may arise during the three-week training period, such as the threat of miscarriage or avoidable congenital disabilities.

“The training we provide here is intense, rigorous, and demanding, and we are concerned that the physical demands may pose risks, such as threatening pregnancies or causing avoidable deformities.

“This difficult but necessary decision has therefore been taken in line with our usual practice of providing a safe and secure environment for our recruits. This move aligns with our broader mission of public safety and health,” said the Commander.

Amotekun leaves the door open for dismissed recruits

Meanwhile, Adedigba expressed admiration for the determination and courage of the six pregnant recruits, lauding their keenness to serve their communities and protect the state.

He pledged that the agency will gladly welcome them in the next recruitment exercise after delivery.

“We appreciate their willingness to step forward and join our ranks; however, we must also ensure that their health and the health of their unborn children are not compromised.

“As they prepare for their new journeys into motherhood, we assure them that their commitment to serve is commendable. They will have the opportunity to fulfill their aspirations in our future recruitment process when they return stronger after delivery,” the Commander assured.