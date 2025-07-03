5 countries where Black people are treated like royalty

If you're Black and you’ve ever travelled, you know the feeling: the stares, the suspicion, the microaggressions. Sometimes it feels like you have to shrink yourself just to move freely. But what if you could go somewhere and feel like royalty instead? Somewhere, your skin, your culture, your very presence is welcomed, even celebrated? In some countries, Black travellers, especially those from Africa or the diaspora, report experiences that are overwhelmingly positive. These places aren’t perfect, but the way they embrace Blackness is refreshing and in some cases, downright regal. Here are 5 countries where Black travellers feel especially welcomed and respected.

1. Brazil With the largest Black population outside Africa, Brazil is rich with Afro-Brazilian culture, from the streets of Salvador to the beats of samba and capoeira. In cities like Salvador da Bahia, being Black isn't just accepted, it's celebrated. The music, fashion, spirituality (like Candomblé), and traditions are rooted in African ancestry, and many locals proudly embrace their African heritage . Travellers often say they feel deeply connected here, especially during festivals like Carnaval, where Afro-Brazilian groups take centre stage.

Brazil Carnaval [LosAngelesTimes]

2. Thailand Thailand might not be the first place that comes to mind, but Black travellers consistently report warm hospitality, curiosity (the positive kind), and even admiration. There’s something about the vibe in Thailand, especially in tourist-friendly cities like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, or the islands, that makes Black visitors feel welcome. People are often fascinated by African hairstyles, culture, and style, but in a way that feels appreciative, not offensive. Plus, the cost of living is low, and the expat community is growing. Many Black digital nomads and creatives now call Thailand home.

3. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Black excellence is often acknowledged and respected in UAE [Pinterest]

In cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, luxury and glam are the norm, and Black travellers fit right into that energy. The UAE is one of those places where money and style talk loudest, and Black excellence is often acknowledged and respected. While expat workers from Africa sometimes face discrimination, visitors, especially tourists and influencers, often report being treated well, sometimes even admired. The fashion-forward culture, the love for African prints and music, and the openness to diverse cultures give a sense of global acceptance. It’s not unusual for Black tourists to be asked for photos (especially if you’re stylish), or get complimented in public spaces.

4. Ghana This one makes perfect sense. Ghana isn’t just welcoming to Black people; it calls them home. Since launching the “Year of Return” in 2019, Ghana has been intentional about reconnecting with the global Black diaspora. African-Americans, Caribbeans, and other diasporans have moved there in search of identity, culture, and belonging. And they’ve found it. Ghanaians often treat Black foreigners, especially those from the West, with a kind of honour. There’s pride in welcoming “lost brothers and sisters” back home.

Ghanaians often treat Black foreigners with a kind of honour [TheNewYorkTimes]

