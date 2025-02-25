5 cheapest countries to relocate to if you’re earning in dollars

Living in a country where your money stretches further is a dream for many people, especially if you earn in dollars. If you're a remote worker, freelancer, retiree, or digital nomad, choosing a country with a lower cost of living can help you save more while enjoying a comfortable lifestyle. For many Nigerians earning in dollars, living in some countries means lower rent, cheaper food, and affordable transportation while still enjoying good weather and modern amenities. With the right choice, you can live like a king or queen without worrying too much about your budget. Here are five of the cheapest countries where your dollar can go a long way.

1. Vietnam

Vietnam is one of the best places to live if you're earning in dollars. This Southeast Asian country has beautiful landscapes, delicious food, and affordable living costs. In cities like Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, rent for a one-bedroom apartment can be as low as $300 per month. Street food is also cheap, with meals costing just $1 to $3. Public transport is budget-friendly, and many people use motorbikes to get around. If you love warm weather, friendly locals, and rich culture, Vietnam is a great option.

2. Thailand

Thailand is another amazing country with a low cost of living. Cities like Chiang Mai and Bangkok offer affordable apartments, with rent starting from $250 per month. Food in Thailand is delicious and cheap, with street meals costing as little as $1. Transportation is also very affordable, and you can explore the country easily. The best part? Thailand has stunning beaches, lively nightlife, and a strong expat community, making it easy to make new friends.

3. Mexico

Mexico is a popular choice for people looking for a cheap but comfortable lifestyle. If you earn in dollars, your money will go far here. Rent for a small apartment can be around $400 per month, and local food is very affordable.

Mexico has warm weather, friendly people, and rich culture. Cities like Mérida and Oaxaca are safe and offer everything you need for a good life. Plus, Mexico has great healthcare and is close to the U.S., making travel easy.

4. Georgia

Not to be confused with the U.S. state, the country of Georgia in Eastern Europe is a hidden gem. It has a very low cost of living, with rent for a one-bedroom apartment costing just $250 per month in cities like Tbilisi.

Food and transport are also cheap, and Georgia offers a visa-free stay for many nationalities, making it an easy place to settle. The country has breathtaking landscapes, great food, and friendly locals. If you love peaceful living with European charm, Georgia is a great pick. 5. Indonesia (Bali)

Bali, Indonesia, is one of the most famous destinations for digital nomads and expats. Despite its beauty, Bali is surprisingly cheap. Rent for a small house or apartment can be as low as $300 per month. Eating out is also very affordable, with meals costing around $2 to $5. Bali has beautiful beaches, tropical weather, and a laid-back lifestyle. If you want an island paradise with a low cost of living, Bali is perfect. If you’re earning in dollars, moving to a country with a lower cost of living can be a great way to enjoy a better lifestyle while saving money.