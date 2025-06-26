How much it actually costs to attend a federal university in 2025

Students must budget for acceptance fees, registration levies, accommodation, daily living expenses and academic materials. In 2025 the economic climate adds further pressure as inflation pushes up food, transport and utility costs.

To help prospective undergraduates and their families plan accurately.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the key expenses you can expect at a typical Nigerian federal university this year, with averages based on data from several institutions.

1. Acceptance and registration levies

Once offered admission, you pay acceptance and mandatory registration levies before matriculation. Acceptance fees average between ₦20,000 to ₦25,000.

Registration levies for examinations, student union dues and faculty charges range from ₦15,000 to ₦20,000 per session, bringing total upfront levies to around ₦40,000 to ₦45,000.

2. Tuition and other academic fees

Federal universities charge minimal tuition relative to private schools but still levy faculty-specific charges. Faculty fees vary from ₦10,000 to ₦20,000 per session depending on programme.

Combined with faculty development and technology levies of ₦5,000 to ₦10,000, total academic fees range from ₦15,000 to ₦30,000 each session.

3. On-campus accommodation

Hostel fees depend on room type and facility quality. In a typical federal institution, a shared room costs ₦15,000 to ₦25,000 per semester while private rooms go for ₦30,000 to ₦40,000. Additional utility surcharges for water and electricity average ₦5 000 per semester if not included.

4. Off-campus housing

Many students opt to live off campus to access better amenities. Rents for shared apartments near campus range from ₦50 000 to ₦100 000 per semester. Landlords often require a minimum six-month deposit. Factor in at least ₦10 000 per semester for utility bills if paying separately.

5. Meals and daily living

Feeding on campus costs about ₦1000 per meal in the cafeteria. Assuming three meals a day for 150 days per session, food expenses total roughly ₦150,000. Off-campus students may spend ₦1,500 per meal when cooking costs, leading to sessional food budgets of over ₦200,000.

6. Textbooks and study materials

A full session of textbooks, photocopies and stationery costs around ₦20,000 to ₦30,000. Science and engineering students may spend up to ₦40,000 due to lab manuals and specialised handouts. Supplementary costs for printing and binding final-year projects add another ₦5,000 to ₦10,000.

7. Transportation and personal expenses

Campus shuttle services charge ₦500 per trip. Assuming two trips daily over 150 days, transport costs reach ₦150,000 per session. Personal expenses for clothing, phone airtime and leisure average ₦30,000 to ₦50,000, depending on lifestyle.

Total estimated session cost

Adding these components yields a realistic budget:

• Minimum on-campus cost: ₦340,000 per session

• Maximum off-campus cost: ₦440,000 per session