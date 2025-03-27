These days, scams are everywhere: phone calls, emails, social media, you name it. Scammers are always looking for new ways to steal your money or personal information.

Sadly, many Nigerians fall victim to these tricks every day, losing their hard-earned money and sometimes even their peace of mind. Scammers don’t wear uniforms or move around with warning signs. In fact, they sound polite, friendly, and very convincing. They might promise you a job, a huge money benefit, or even love.

But their goal is simple: to take something from you without giving anything in return. That’s why it’s important to be alert and informed. Here are some common scams every Nigerian should know about and how to avoid them.

1. Online investment scams

You may have seen messages or ads promising to double your money in a few hours or days. These are often online investment scams. They come in the name of forex trading, cryptocurrency, or real estate.

Some scammers will even show you fake testimonials to prove people are earning from them. At first, they may pay small returns to gain your trust. But when more people invest bigger amounts, they disappear with the money.

How to stay safe: Don’t rush to invest in anything that sounds too good to be true.

Always research the company first.

If the business is not registered or has no physical address, avoid it.

Be suspicious if you're promised quick and guaranteed profits.

2. Job scams

Job scams are very common, especially among young Nigerians looking for work. Scammers post fake job adverts online or on notice boards. They ask you to pay for “registration,” “training,” or “medical tests” before you get the job. Some even hold fake interviews to appear real.

After collecting money from many desperate job seekers, they vanish.

How to stay safe: Never pay for a job offer. Real companies don’t charge applicants.

Research the company before applying.

Ask around or check their official website and social media pages.

Be careful with job offers that don’t match your skills or experience.

3. Romance scams

Romance scams mostly happen online. A person may send you sweet messages, call you “babe”, and even video call to build trust. Then, they start asking for money, maybe for transport, a sick parent, or a business idea. Most times, they don’t love you. They only want your money.

How to stay safe: Don’t send money to someone you’ve never met in person.

Be careful with people who fall in love too fast.

If someone keeps giving excuses not to meet physically, that’s a glaring red flag.

Always talk to someone you trust before sending money online.