Codix Pharma: Pioneering Health-Tech Innovation and Indigenous Manufacturing in Nigeria

Codix Pharma's journey in the Nigerian pharmaceutical industry is one of innovation, strategic leadership, and a bold commitment to leading the way in health-tech solutions. Since it commenced operations in 2008, the company has experienced remarkable growth, as well as national and international recognition, establishing itself as a formidable force within the sector.

Codix, a company focused on providing quality, innovative, technology-enabled healthcare solutions, pioneered the introduction of HbA1c testing in Nigeria which transformed the management of diabetes in the country.

It also led the introduction of Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits, redefining malaria diagnosis and challenging long-held misconceptions through its “test before you treat” campaign.

Today, the company has risen to the forefront of Cardiometabolic care through the supply of therapeutics and point of care devices for diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases to hospitals and millions of patients who might otherwise go unnoticed.

With over 95 innovative NAFDAC-registered products, Codix is a leading importer of Rapid Diagnostic Test kits in Nigeria having supplied over 100 million tests since 2010, during which it represented two leading RDT manufacturers in the world (ABBOTT Diagnostics -former & SD Biosensor – current).

In a strategic move towards contributing to indigenous manufacturing, Codix initiated a backward integration and localization strategy, resulting in the launch of Colexa Biosensor, an in-vitro diagnostics factory for the manufacture of blood glucose meters and strips, the 1st of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa. Colexa Biosensor has made significant strides in producing OnPoint, the 1st made in Nigeria blood glucose monitoring system, to combat the rising prevalence of diabetes on the continent.

Notably, in December 2024, Colexa Biosensor received approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) to locally package the WHO pre-qualified STANDARD Q HIV 1/2 Ab 3-Line Test, making it accessible for procurement by Nigeria and international donor organizations.

This achievement is the first of its kind in Africa and a testament to the company’s willingness to achieve and sustain quality for Nigeria and the international market. The development presents a strategic advantage for health sustainability, preserving the gains of health investment into Nigeria and Africa at large by bridging potential care gaps created by changes in the global landscape of health aid to the continent

At the helm of affairs at Codix Pharma and Colexa Biosensor is CEO Mr. Sammy Ogunjimi, whose leadership has played a pivotal role in driving organizational growth and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Under his guidance, Codix has risen to the forefront of the pharmaceutical industry in about 17 years. Driven by a desire to improve the health of the nation, Codix has expanded its operations across the healthcare value chain, evolving from being a treatment provider to encompass diagnostics and wellness solutions.

With Codix operating across multiple countries on the continent, including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, and Kenya to mention a few, Colexa Biosensor is poised to start exporting its products across West Africa and subsequently to the rest of Africa.

Since its inception, Colexa Biosensor has received local and international recognition from key stakeholders, including, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), international development Partners like the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other global donor organizations.

