If you've searched for a house in Lagos before, you can attest to how hard it is. You're battling outrageous rents, agency wahala, and nosy landlords who never want to mind their own business.

To beat such hurdles, many young people are now turning to co-living as the only practical option. It’s cheaper, offers better locations, and sometimes even includes the opportunity to make new friends.

But as anyone who has shared a space in this city knows, living with strangers can be both a blessing and a test of character.

Here's an article that offers valuable tips that can help you survive sharing space with strangers.

ALSO READ: Challenges every Nigerian hustler faces when squatting with their friends

ADVERTISEMENT

Lay Down Ground Rules Early

The quickest way for co-living to turn sour is to pretend that everything will just work itself out. It never does. If one roommate thinks the kitchen is for cooking and another thinks it’s the best place to dump their dirty clothes, you’re heading for drama. The best thing to do is sit down early and agree on rules everyone can live with.

Decide when loud music is okay, how long bathroom turns should be, and what happens if someone eats another person's food. Lagos life is already stressful enough, and the last thing you'd want is to carry extra quarrels into your house.

Budget for Household Expenses Together

Co-living in Lagos: How to survive sharing space with strangers

ADVERTISEMENT

In Lagos, money woes can even break the strongest friendships, so you can imagine what they do in a house full of strangers. The best survival hack is to have open conversations about bills from the very beginning.

Light, water, cleaning supplies, and internet should all be split fairly. Some houses prefer to use a sharing formula, while others rotate payments. But the important thing is to have a system.

Don’t assume that one person will cover everything, as resentment builds quickly. Lagos is expensive enough, and you don't want your house turning into a battleground over who bought the last detergent.

Master the Art of Privacy

Co-living in Lagos: How to survive sharing space with strangers

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re co-living, it’s easy to forget that people still need their own bubbles. Just because someone leaves their door open doesn’t mean it’s an invitation to hang out all day. Learn to read the room. If someone wants to chat, they’ll make it known. If they want to be alone, respect that.

Privacy is sacred in Lagos because the city itself doesn’t give much breathing space. So let your roommates have their sanctuary. The ability to respect boundaries is what makes a stranger turn into a tolerable housemate rather than a nightmare story.

Learn Conflict Management

ALSO READ: Why Abuja is expensive for newcomers

Even in the most peaceful homes, clashes are inevitable. Different backgrounds, personalities, and habits will inevitably collide at some point. The survival trick is not to avoid conflict but to handle it well. Instead of sulking or turning the house into a war zone, talk about issues calmly and respectfully.

ADVERTISEMENT