A couple’s first dance is one of the most intimate and memorable moments of a wedding reception.

It’s the moment when the newlyweds, fresh off their vows, take to the dance floor to share a special song that reflects their love story, values, and hopes for the future. But where did this tradition come from?

Historically, the first dance dates back to royal balls and aristocratic gatherings where the hosts, often kings and queens, would open the dance floor with a graceful waltz. Over time, this tradition found its way into weddings, symbolising the couple's first steps together in unity, rhythm, and harmony.

For Christian couples, this moment is just as important, perhaps even more so, as it represents not only the joy of union but also their shared commitment to a Christ-centred marriage. Beyond the wedding attire for the bride and groom , that are super important, some christian couples may find themselves at a crossroads when it comes to choosing a first dance song.

Popular love songs, while romantic, may not always align with their faith or values. Lyrics that glorify fleeting passion, materialism, or emotional dependency can feel out of place in a celebration grounded in God’s love.

But then, there are plenty of beautiful, wholesome songs that speak to godly love, commitment, and the beauty of marriage. These songs celebrate the sacred bond between husband and wife while honouring their faith. Whether you're looking for something soulful, upbeat enough for a Nigerian wedding , or deeply emotional, here are some powerful Christian song recommendations for your first dance:

Christian Wedding First Dance Song Recommendations

1. This Loving by Limoblaze ft. Johnny Drille

This is a soulful blend of Afrobeats and heartfelt lyrics that beautifully captures the essence of godly love. The song is a tender celebration of deep affection, commitment, and gratitude, framed within the context of a faith-filled relationship. It is a perfect choice for Christian couples seeking a first dance song that reflects both their spiritual and emotional bond.

2. Good Day for Marrying You – Dave Barnes

This is a cheerful, feel-good anthem that captures the excitement and joy of saying “I do.” With its upbeat tempo, heartfelt lyrics, and warm acoustic vibe, the song strikes a perfect balance between playful and sincere. While it’s light and fun, it still carries a strong sense of commitment and love, making it an ideal first dance choice for Christian couples who want a celebration that feels both meaningful and faith-aligned, without being overly formal.

3. Isaac Carree - HER

For Christian couples looking for a meaningful and faith-aligned first dance song, this song is a powerful choice. Deeply rooted in scripture and heartfelt emotion, the song celebrates love, commitment, and the blessing of finding a good partner as echoed in Proverbs 18:22. Its soulful melody and authentic message make it a memorable and spiritually resonant pick for the first dance.

4. RUELLE - I Get To Love You

This is a heartfelt ballad that beautifully captures the essence of commitment and devotion, making it an ideal choice for a Christian couple's first dance. Its gentle melody and sincere message create an intimate atmosphere, allowing couples to reflect on their journey and the divine love that brought them together. This track not only sets a romantic tone but also reinforces the spiritual significance of their union

5. Always Be Loving You – My Brothers And I

This song beautifully captures the essence of enduring love. The song narrates a tender love story, beginning with a chance encounter that blossoms into a deep, unwavering connection. This song is a perfect choice for couples seeking a romantic and sincere first dance song. Its message of unconditional love and devotion resonates deeply, making it a timeless selection for a wedding.

6. Dave Barnes - God Gave Me You

Lyrically, this song emphasises themes of divine providence and unwavering support, making it particularly poignant for couples who view their union as a blessing from God. Lines like "God gave me you for the ups and downs" and "For when I think I've lost my way, there are no words here left to say" reflect a deep appreciation for a partner who remains constant through life's uncertainties.

7. Cade Thompson - Dear Future Wife

This song serves as a love letter from a man to his future spouse, expressing his commitment to personal growth and spiritual readiness before their union. Thompson's intimate lyrics convey a desire to be the best partner possible, grounded in faith and anticipation for the day they meet.

8. Rascal Flatts - Bless The Broken Road

For Christian couples seeking a first dance song that speaks to the journey of faith and love, this song offers a heartfelt choice. Its message of gratitude for the challenges and trials that ultimately led two people to each other aligns beautifully with the belief that God’s plan guides relationships. The song’s lyrics make it an ideal pick for couples who want their first dance to reflect not just romance, but a shared spiritual journey as well.

9. John Lucas - Flesh Of My Flesh

This is a tender and heartfelt song that beautifully reflects the sacred unity of marriage. Rooted in biblical imagery, the lyrics celebrate the profound bond between spouses, emphasising that they are truly made for each other. Its gentle acoustic melody creates an intimate atmosphere, making it an ideal choice for Christian couples who want their first dance to reflect their faith and the spiritual depth of their commitment.

10. Angeloh, Greatman Takit - Shugah

For Christian couples seeking a vibrant and faith-aligned first dance song, this is the perfect song. It celebrates the sweetness of love and the commitment to securing one's partner. With its uplifting melody and clean, romantic lyrics, "Shugah" has become an anthem for lovers and married couples, making it an ideal choice for a first dance that honours both love and faith.