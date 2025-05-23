Edo weddings are a colourful fusion of ancestral customs, family unity, and regal style. The traditional wedding ceremony of the Bini people is known for its elegance, proud heritage, and strikingly beautiful brides.

Wedding Traditions in Edo

The process begins in a much more intimate setting, usually the bride’s father’s living room, also known as the Ogua. Here, selected members of the bride and groom's families meet to negotiate the terms of the marriage. Outside, guests wait while the important cultural rituals unfold indoors.

One of the unique highlights of the Edo marriage tradition is the symbolic bride price, which is remarkably modest, just ₦24. But beyond this token sum lies a more significant requirement: a list of traditional items the groom’s family must provide. This includes essentials like 2 bags of salt, 3 bags of rice, 50 litres of palm oil, 21 tubers of yam, clothing for the bride’s parents,₦30,000 or ₦50,000 depending on the bride's family, and more. The exact list can vary depending on the family, but it serves as a gesture of respect and goodwill between both households.

Once the families have agreed on the terms and preparations are complete, the traditional marriage kicks off in the bride’s family compound. The groom and his family arrive, formally stating their purpose and expressing their intent. The bride is then called out and asked if she knows and agrees to marry the groom.

This act of seeking consent is deeply rooted in the value placed on the bride’s voice and autonomy, reinforcing that marriage is a union of willing hearts, not a transaction.

In one of the most playful and symbolic parts of the ceremony, the groom is asked to identify his bride among several women brought out by the bride’s family. He must also provide a token amount, transport fare, for her arrival. Only when he correctly identifies his bride does the ceremony proceed.

Once confirmed, the bride's father formally hands her over to the groom’s father, who in turn hands her over to the groom. This act symbolises the transition of responsibility and blessing from one family to another.

To further reinforce that marriage is not a sale, ₦24 is removed from the initial ₦30,000 or ₦50,000 presented by the groom's family and returned just to signify that the bride is not for sale. In doing this, the bride’s family also reserves the right to take her back if she is mistreated.

What Edo Brides Wear

Edo brides' attire is an unmistakable highlight of the celebration. Traditionally, they wear rich red fabric known as Ododo. The bride is styled like a queen, draped in coral beads from head to toe, including elaborate bead crowns (okuku), bracelets, and necklaces.

ALSO READ: 20 gorgeous outfit ideas every 2025 Yoruba bride will love

If you’re an Edo bride-to-be, we’ve curated a stunning collection of 20 bridal looks with a modern twist, perfect for your big day.