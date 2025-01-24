Has my penis stopped growing?

If you're past your teenage years, the short answer is yes—your penis has likely stopped growing.

Penis growth primarily occurs during puberty, which typically begins between ages 9 and 14 and lasts for several years. For most men, the growth process slows significantly around the late teenage years, typically around 18 or 19 years old.

While the majority of growth happens between the ages of 12 and 16, the penis can continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate, into a man's early 20s. A 2010 study showed that from ages 11 to 15, the average growth rate is less than half an inch per year. After that, growth continues, but it becomes less pronounced.

The average length of an erect penis is around 5.1 to 5.5 inches. However, some individuals have reported having significantly larger penises, with one case mentioning a length of 13.5 inches. It's important to note that this is extremely rare and far from the norm.

Many men that are dissatisfied with their size have sought to increase their penis size while some products on the market promise to increase penis size. However, there is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness of these products. So, despite what the advertisements claim, these treatments do not result in permanent size increases.

Not to sound consolatory, but penis size is not directly related to sexual performance or testosterone levels. A man with an average-sized penis can enjoy a healthy and fulfilling sex life, often more so than someone with a larger size.

In fact, there are other qualities—such as confidence, personality, fitness, and the relationship with your partner—that contribute significantly to overall attraction and sexual satisfaction.

If you're in your late teens or early 20s and wondering whether your penis has stopped growing, the answer is likely yes—growth slows down considerably by this age. However, that doesn't mean you're lacking in some way.