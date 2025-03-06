Lagos, Abuja among the cheapest African cities to live in

While some African cities have become more expensive due to economic challenges, others remain some of the most affordable in the world.

While locals in these cities may still face economic challenges, they are among the most affordable places to live in when compared to other African cities. Nigerians might scoff at this list, questioning for example, how Lagos can be considered one of the cheapest cities to live in with its high rent prices and astronomical electricity bills. But the real question is: have you been to other African countries?

ALSO READ: Top 5 African countries with the best food culture

Without much ado, here are the top 10 African cities with the lowest cost of living:

1. Abuja, Nigeria

Despite its prestige, Abuja ranks as the least expensive city in Africa to live. Housing even in the city costs significantly less than in many global cities, making it an excellent option for anyone looking for affordability in a capital city.

2. Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, is not far behind Abuja in terms of affordability. While it may be about 12% more expensive than Abuja, Lagos remains one of the most cost-effective major cities in Africa. Known as the economic hub of Nigeria, it offers plenty of opportunities for entrepreneurs.

3. Blantyre, Malawi

Blantyre, the second-largest city in Malawi, ranks third on this list. Known for its rich colonial architecture and vibrant parks, it is both affordable and full of charm. For anyone looking to settle in a peaceful, low-cost city with plenty of culture, Blantyre is a top choice.

4. Durban, South Africa

Durban is the third-largest city in South Africa. The city is an affordable option compared to its more expensive counterparts, like Cape Town and Johannesburg. Durban’s thriving tourism and industrial sectors provide plenty of job opportunities while maintaining a relatively low cost of living.

5. Windhoek, Namibia

The capital of Namibia, Windhoek, is known for its clean streets, historical buildings, and calm atmosphere. The cost of living here is very low, especially in terms of housing. Windhoek is ideal for those seeking a quiet, affordable place to live with access to outdoor adventures and rich culture.

ALSO READ: Top 5 best dressed politicians in Africa

6. Gaborone, Botswana

Gaborone, Botswana’s capital and economic center, offers a relatively low cost of living. Rent in the city is affordable. For those looking to live in a city with strong economic prospects and a welcoming community, Gaborone is a great option, especially for those new to the region.

7. Lusaka, Zambia

Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia, is a vibrant and affordable city to live in. With its bustling markets and welcoming atmosphere, Lusaka offers a low-cost living combined with a range of amenities that will appeal to expats, entrepreneurs, and professionals alike.

8. Tunis, Tunisia

Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, combines history with modern living at an affordable price. The city is an excellent choice for those seeking a lower cost of living in a North African city. Tunisia's rich culture, Mediterranean climate, and affordable living make Tunis a great city to explore and live in.

9. Cape Town, South Africa

While Cape Town is more expensive than Durban and Johannesburg, it remains one of the more affordable cities in Africa compared to other global cities. With beautiful beaches, a rich cultural scene, and a booming tourism industry, it offers a relatively low cost of living.

10. Johannesburg, South Africa