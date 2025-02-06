Top 5 best dressed politicians in Africa

Politics is about leadership and hard work, but it won't hurt to celebrate those politicians who blend governance with great fashion.

In his prime, former President Olusegun Obasanjo made a statement with his iconic agbada, while Goodluck Jonathan's Niger Delta attire and hat were always a highlight. More recently, President Muhammadu Buhari’s kaftan has had its own moment in the spotlight.

Unfortunately, no Nigerian politician made the top 5 best-dressed list in Africa, as their styles didn't stand out as distinctly. Don't stone me please. So who made the list?

1. Paul Kagame – Rwanda

Top on the list is Rwanda's President Paul Kagame. He has an elegant and minimalist fashion sense. Whether in well-tailored suits or traditional Rwandan attire, he consistently presents a polished image that reflects his progressive leadership.

2. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi – South Africa

Voted the most fashionable male politician in a 2024 poll, South African politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been recognized for his stylish wardrobe. He reflects a modern and youthful approach to political fashion.

3. Ali Hassan Joho – Kenya

He is the Cabinet Secretary for Mining and Blue Economy in the Republic of Kenya and also a former Mombasa Governor. Ali Hassan Joho is known for his sharp and contemporary style. He often pairs tailored suits with traditional accessories, showcasing a blend of modernity and cultural pride.

4. Bassirou Diomaye Faye – Senegal

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has gained acclaim for his "tradi-modern" style, combining traditional Senegalese garments with modern tailoring. This approach has resonated with many young Senegalese, inspiring a resurgence of traditional fashion in everyday wear.

5. Ousmane Sonko (Prime Minister of Senegal)

Sonko is admired for his fusion of traditional Senegalese fashion with contemporary styles. His impeccable tailoring and bold choices have made him a fashion icon across Africa.