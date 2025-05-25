Chaos erupts at Atiku, Obi's coalition meeting as delegates engage in fight

Some delegates disrupted a meeting in Abuja to discuss the political coalition against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The event, held at the prestigious Abuja Continental Hotel, was convened by the National Political Consultative Group (North) and attracted several prominent political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Tensions flared when Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced a delegate to represent Jigawa State. This appointment reportedly excluded input from the state’s official representatives.

The move sparked immediate outrage, prompting several Jigawa delegates to storm the venue in protest.

As opposition forces explore the possibility of forming a coalition to challenge the ruling party in 2027, some dissenting voices have expressed doubt that familiar figures like Labour Party’s Peter Obi and PDP’s Atiku Abubakar can tip the scale against President Bola Tinubu.

Among the critics is Lagos-based prophet and leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, who has stated that Obi lacks the political firepower to unseat President Tinubu in the next election.

In a statement issued through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele said Tinubu remains a formidable force and cannot be defeated by Obi or the current crop of opposition figures acting alone.

“Peter Obi alone cannot weaken President Tinubu’s ambition,” Ayodele declared. “He can’t win the presidency by himself, and the opposition doesn’t yet have the people it needs to truly challenge Tinubu.”

While he did not mention names, the cleric hinted that three influential political figures could ruffle feathers if they entered the race or aligned with the opposition.