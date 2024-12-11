Celebrate this festive season with Hollandia Blue Santa!

Pulse logo
This December, Hollandia is making your holidays brighter with the 24 Days of Blue Christmas campaign! Our Blue Santa is spreading festive joy all over Lagos with amazing goodies and prizes for everyone.

Here’s How You Can Join the Fun:

1. Visit the Hotspots

a. Look out for Blue Santa at these malls in Lagos: Spar Opebi, Tamberma VI, Shoprite Circle Mall Lekki, Ebeano Admiralty Way Lekki, Ebeano Ikeja, Blenco Ikate, Spar Ilupeju, Spar Lekki, Shoprite ICM, Shoprite The Palms Lekki, Jendol Abulegba.

2. Buy and Win

a. Purchase any of your favourite Hollandia products for a chance to win exciting prizes.

3. Follow Us Online

Don’t miss updates, stay connected on Hollandia’s social media platforms!

This could be your chance to win big and make this holiday season unforgettable! Let’s toast to a season of love, fun, and the drive to #StayAheadWithDairyPower #HollandiaBlueChristmas!

