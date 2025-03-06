Where Jobs Are Scarce: 5 Nigerian States tough on fresh graduates

Nigeria's job market is highly competitive, with thousands of graduates entering the labour force each year. While employment opportunities differ across the country, some states pose greater challenges for job seekers due to economic instability, low industrial activity, and poor government policies.

So, if you’re wondering where it might be hardest to land your dream job as a graduate, here are five Nigerian states where finding employment can be tough.

1. Yobe State

The State located in northeastern Nigeria, is one of the least developed states in terms of industrialisation. With an economy largely dependent on agriculture and small-scale trading, job opportunities for graduates, especially in white-collar sectors, are particularly scarce.

Additionally, Yobe has also faced security challenges due to insurgent activities, like Boko haram which discourages businesses and investors. As a result, many graduates are forced to either leave the state or settle for farm cultivation or underemployment.

2. Zamfara State

Zamfara has been in the news for security challenges, which have significantly affected the economic activities of the State. Due to ongoing issues with banditry and kidnappings, businesses have shut down, and companies are reluctant to invest in the state.

As a result, it has led to a decline in job opportunities for graduates, particularly in private sector-driven industries. The government remains the major employer, but openings are highly limited, leaving many young people struggling to secure decent jobs.

3. Ebonyi State

Though Ebonyi is rich in natural resources, it hasn’t witnessed substantial industrial growth. The state's economy is still largely rural. While agriculture provides jobs, it does not accommodate the skill sets of most university graduates.

Many job seekers from Ebonyi migrate to neighbouring states like Enugu or Anambra searching for better opportunities. Without significant private sector investment, the state continues to struggle with high graduate unemployment rates.

4. Gombe State

Gombe is another state where graduates face significant difficulties in finding jobs. Despite being one of the more stable states in the northeast, Gombe lacks large-scale industries and corporate establishments that can accomodate a growing graduate workforce.

Most employment opportunities are centered around government jobs, teaching, and small-scale businesses. However, with a rising number of graduates, these positions are often insufficient to meet the high demand.

5. Ekiti State

Unlike other states on this list, Ekiti is not struggling with insecurity or extreme economic instability. However, it has one of the highest literacy rates in Nigeria, leading to an over-saturated job market.

The state produces many graduates, but with few industries and private sector investments, job opportunities are limited. Many graduates end up competing for a handful of available roles, often settling for lower-paying jobs or relocating to bigger cities like Lagos and Abuja.

While these states present significant employment challenges, they also offer untapped potential. Government intervention, improved security, and increased investment in industries can create more job opportunities for graduates.