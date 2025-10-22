You might think going to a Lagos party alone is fine. But in a city like this, nothing is ever that simple. Between familiar faces, random flirtations, and those “secret” after-parties that turn out to be someone’s apartment in Ikoyi, the night can go in any direction. To find out what really happens, we asked 17 Lagosians to share their experiences of attending a party alone, from the fun to the awkward moments and everything in between. Here’s what they told us. ALSO READ: 5 Things That Might Happen If You Don’t Dress Right for a Lagos Event

1. “I still met someone I knew. Lagos is too small.”

Almost every respondent said the same thing: no matter how random the event, you’ll still run into someone familiar. For some, it was a reunion they didn't mind. For others, it was a reality check they didn’t ask for, especially when that “someone” was an ex, an old colleague, or that person who still owes them ₦5k from 2018. In Lagos, anonymity doesn’t last long. Your past always finds a way to RSVP.

2. “I actually met someone I liked, but it ended by Monday.”

A few respondents admitted that going alone helped them open up more, and sometimes, it even led to a romantic spark. One woman laughed, “We danced all night, and he said, ‘Let’s make this our song.’ By Monday, he must have forgotten my name.” Still, there’s something freeing about meeting someone when you’re not hiding behind a friend group. Sometimes, Lagos nights give you a 24-hour romance that’s worth the story, if not the sequel. You call it a one-night stand. I call it a freeing 24-hour romance.

3. “I made a friend for one night only.”

About a third of respondents said they met a “party bestie” — someone who made the night feel like a spontaneous friendship movie. You know the drill: shots, selfies, and jokes all night about how crowded the place is. But as one respondent put it, “We followed each other on Instagram, but never spoke again. Just post likes.”

4. “Someone definitely tried to flirt.”

Every solo partygoer knows this one. For some, it was playful and flattering—the sweet free drinks, compliments, and good energy. For others, not so much. “One guy kept shouting ‘Fine geh!’ in my ear till my wig shifted,” one respondent said. Still, it’s part of the Lagos nightlife script. A little flirting is almost guaranteed.

5. “I ended up at an after-party I didn’t plan for.”

Finally, no Lagos party story is complete without an unexpected after-party invite. Some respondents said it turned into an unforgettable night — “That’s how I met half my current friends,” one person said. Others weren’t so lucky. “It was someone’s apartment in Ikoyi with no AC and one Bluetooth speaker,” another recalled. Either way, the consensus is clear. When you go solo, you’re more open to chance. And Lagos rewards (or punishes) that kind of bravery.

Conclusion