Best Holiday Spots in Nigeria

Vacations present a beautiful opportunity of bonding time for most families - the connections, memories formed, and activities to enjoy. But where should you go to? Here's a surprise, you don't need to travel out of Nigeria to enjoy a memorable vacation.

Ours is a land of milk and honey - it boasts tranquil beaches, lush forests, majestic waterfalls, and historic landmarks. So, irrespective of your personality or idea of fun, you can be sure of an unforgettable experience if you know where to go.

Ready for the ride? Let's help you outline the best holiday spots you can think of visiting in Nigeria today.

1. Idanre Hills, Ondo State

In the heart of the historic Idanre city of Ondo state lies a challenging 832-step hill that offers climbers a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape. It's beautiful, challenging, and rewarding. Definitely a location nature lovers will like to explore.

2. Yankari Game Reserve, Bauchi State

Here's a pretty popular one. The Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi State is known for its natural warm spring, serene environment and diverse wildlife. Wildlife enthusiasts will have a swell time learning about the animals in this reserve.

3. Mpape Crushed Rock, Abuja

The country's capital serves as a location for loads of exciting locations, with this abandoned quarry-turned-tourist-spot forming part of it. It's an ideal location for picnics, photoshoots, and invigorating hikes. You'll definitely be stunned by the sight of here.

4. Abraka Turf and Country Club

Ever heard about the grass being greener on the other side? Here's a typical reflection of the statement. The Abraka Turf and Country Club is revered for its unnaturally pure water and rich aquatic community. The well carved, eco-friendly environment is an excellent location to enjoy time away from your schedule as a busy professional.

5. Ikogosi Warm Spring

No list of vacation destinations in Nigeria is complete without this spring. If you are looking for a cheap destination that offers as much thrills as any other location, here's the place to go to. Put on your hiking shoes and get your camera ready as you experience the natural wonder two springs meeting while maintaining their temperature.

6. Olumo Rock