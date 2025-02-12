Top 5 Staycation Spots In Nigeria For A Weekend Getaway

Sometimes, you just need a break. I’m not talking about the kind that involves visas and long flights, but a quick, refreshing getaway right here in Nigeria. A staycation is the perfect way to recharge without the hassle of international travel and Nigeria has plenty of options to explore.

The great thing about staycations is that they give you all the joys of a vacation—new scenery, relaxation, good food—without dropping the kind of money that could buy land in your village or require too much planning. Plus, with Nigeria’s diverse landscapes and rich culture, you don’t have to go far to experience something truly special.

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

Nestled along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos, La Campagne Tropicana known as nature lovers’ paradise combines the allure of a beach resort with rich Nigerian culture. Imagine lounging on pristine sands, with the Atlantic waves serenading you. This beach resort is a dream for anyone who loves golden sands, coconut trees, and the soothing sounds of waves.

The resort offers views of both the beach and the lagoon. Visitors can enjoy outdoor activities like kayaking, hiking, and beach volleyball. However, it can get crowded, especially during festive seasons.

Must-do activities include taking a canoe ride on the lagoon, enjoying traditional dance and music performances, and order in fresh seafood and Nigerian delicacies.

You'll need an identification card to check in at the resort. Adults without the required ID won't be allowed to check in for an overnight stay. Please note that only phone cameras are allowed at the resort.

Their accommodation offers range from ₦150,000 to ₦1,350,000. They also have packages for valentines, weddings and honeymoons. For more details, visit their website: La Campagne Tropicana.

Yankari Game Reserve

Located in Bauchi State, Yankari Game Reserve is Nigeria’s most famous wildlife park, offering visitors a chance to experience nature up close. Spanning over 2,000 square kilometres, it is home to diverse wildlife, natural warm springs, and stunning landscapes, making it a perfect getaway for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

At the reserve, visitors can spot elephants, baboons, hippos, and even a lion in their natural habitat. The famous Wikki Warm Spring provides clear, warm water for a refreshing swim, while guided safari drives offer an exciting way to explore the vast savannah.

If you're visiting, check out Dukkey Wells, Marshall Caves, and the Anfara Iron Smelting Site. The Marshall Caves are home to 59 dwelling caves carved into sandstone escarpments, discovered in 1980 by P.J. Marshall, featuring rock paintings and engravings in zig-zag and straight lines.

Tunga Dutse is another rock site with even more detailed engravings, covering an area of about 4 meters, though their age and meaning are still unknown. Lastly, the Iron Smelting site has around 60 standing shaft furnaces, believed to be the largest historical industrial complex of its time in West Africa.

However, it can be difficult to access as reaching the reserve requires a long drive from major cities. Pack some mosquito repellent and be prepared for insects and the occasional wildlife encounters.

Best Time to Visit Yankari Game Reserve

The best time to visit Yankari is during the dry season, between October and May. The warmer temperatures during this period make it ideal for safaris, as it allows you to see a wider range of animals.

How to Get to Yankari Game Reserve

You can take a direct flight from Lagos or Abuja to Bauchi State. From there, take a bus to Yankari, with chartered vehicle fares costing from ₦5,000. The distance from Bauchi to Yankari is 110km, about a 1-hour drive. The entrance gate is in Mainamaji Village, 69km from Bauchi, and from there, it’s a 43km drive to Wikki Camp.

For anyone looking to reconnect with nature, Yankari Game Reserve offers an unforgettable adventure into Nigeria’s wildlife and natural beauty. There are various suite options available. The Luxury Suite and VIP Suite are priced at ₦14,200 and ₦23,600 respectively. Higher suite options include The Marshall Suite and The Corporate Villa that are priced at ₦60,000 and ₦236,000 respectively. Learn more here: Yankari Game Reserve

Epe Resort and Spa

Situated in Epe, Lagos, this resort features beautiful gardens and a serene lagoon. It is ideal for a couple of days away from home and work. In 2022, this resort won the Attwon Hospitality Award of Excellence.

The resort offers a spa and pool, along with a selection of Nigerian and international meals. However, due to its distance from the city centre, its limited nightlife may not appeal to those seeking activities at night.

The rooms here range from ₦100,000 for the Superior Garden Room to ₦100,000 for the Luxury Garden Suite. Check Epe Resort and Spa for more information.

Obudu Mountain Resort

For those willing to travel, Obudu in Cross River State offers a mountainous retreat. If you’re looking for an escape from Nigeria’s tropical heat, Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River promises its cool climate, breathtaking views, and adventure-filled activities, it’s one of the best staycation destinations in the country.

This place has stunning views and a cool climate that’s a nice break from Nigeria’s usual heat. There’s plenty to do, from hiking and canopy walks to taking a ride on one of the world’s longest cable cars. The only downside is that getting there can be a bit tricky because of the long journey and rough terrain. But once you're there, don’t miss the cable car ride, a nature walk to see the beautiful green hills.

There are two accommodation options here per the resort's website. The Mountain Villa (Three-bedroom en-suite with double beds with lounge, kitchenette, and balcony with an amazing view) is priced at ₦91,245 per night. The African Bungalow (Bedroom with double bed and an en-suite bathroom) is priced at ₦50,363. Find out more: Obudu Mountain Resort .

So, the next time you feel the urge to escape but don’t want the stress of travelling abroad, consider one of these incredible staycation spots.

IITA Forest Reserve and Resort (Ibadan, Oyo State)

Nestled within the serene environment of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, the IITA Forest Reserve and Resort is a haven. This resort offers a peaceful environment surrounded by tropical greenery, a refreshing atmosphere, and the sounds of nature. If you’re looking for a quiet, nature-filled retreat with all the amenities of a resort, this is the place.

You can enjoy walking through the forest. If you're into birdwatching, the resort is home to a variety of bird species. You can unwind by the outdoor pool or stay active with tennis, fitness, and sports facilities available at the resort.