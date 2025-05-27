Becoming a CEO is one of the most ambitious career goals someone can have.
The role comes with immense responsibility, as the chief executive officer is ultimately accountable for a company’s vision, performance, and people. CEOs make high-stakes decisions, manage complex organisations, and lead teams toward strategic goals.
But what kind of education prepares someone for this powerful position? Let’s dive into the degrees most CEOs pursue and what the data tells us about how to prepare for a career at the top.
The Educational Background of CEOs
A 2019 study by Forbes Magazine analysed the undergraduate degrees of CEOs in Fortune 100 companies and found some clear trends:
53% of CEOs held either a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Business Administration.
47% held a Bachelor of Science, and of those, nearly half studied business-related fields like Accounting, Finance, or Economics.
CEOs in tech-heavy companies often have engineering degrees. For instance, Apple CEO Tim Cook studied Industrial Engineering, and Alphabet’s Larry Page earned a degree in Computer Engineering.
Some CEOs held non-business-related degrees. For example, Goldman Sachs’ Lloyd Blankfein majored in History, while Gail Boudreaux of Anthem studied Psychology and Sociology.
ALSO READ: 10 best courses to study in Nigeria for quick employment
Master's Degrees & MBAs
A recent global study by Preply, which examined the qualifications of the top 1,000 CEOs, revealed that:
Economics, Business Administration, and Engineering are the most common fields of study.
34.6% of CEOs hold a Master’s or Doctorate.
22.3% hold an MBA.
16.4% studied abroad.
Only 4.7% of CEOs worldwide are women, highlighting a persistent gender gap in executive leadership.
A 2021 StudyEU report added more insights:
In Europe, 74% of CEOs have a Master’s degree.
In China, 28% of top CEOs hold a Doctorate.
In North America, 52% have at least a Master’s degree.
In Australia, around 60% of CEOs hold a Master’s degree or higher.
This data shows that postgraduate education, especially the MBA, is a popular path for aspiring CEOs, particularly in regions where higher education is emphasised for executive roles.
What Degrees Do CEOs Typically Hold?
While there’s no one-size-fits-all degree for becoming a CEO, the following undergraduate degrees are most common among top executives:
1. Finance
A finance degree equips future CEOs with knowledge in budgeting, investment, financial markets, and corporate accounting. These are critical skills for overseeing a company’s economic health.
2. Business Administration
This versatile degree covers management, marketing, human resources, and operations. It gives CEOs a well-rounded view of how businesses function.
3. Engineering
Engineering graduates are trained problem-solvers with technical expertise. In sectors like tech, manufacturing, and infrastructure, engineering knowledge is especially valuable.
4. Management
A management degree focuses on leadership, organisational behaviour, and strategic planning, key components of a CEO’s role.
5. Computer Science
With the rise of tech companies, many CEOs today come from a background in computer science. The degree enhances critical thinking, product development skills, and digital literacy.
RELATED: 6 easiest Nigerian universities to get into in 2025
6. Political Science
This degree enhances analytical, policy, and communication skills. It’s especially useful for CEOs in industries influenced by regulation, government affairs, or public policy.
7. Communications
CEOs with communication degrees are equipped to lead public-facing strategies, manage internal messaging, and shape company culture.
8. Healthcare Administration
This is a strategic degree for those aspiring to lead healthcare organizations. It combines management with specialized knowledge of health systems and policies.
Is a Degree Enough to Become a CEO?
While education is an important foundation, it’s just one part of the journey. Becoming a CEO requires:
Years of work experience in your chosen field
Proven leadership skills
Strategic thinking and decision-making
Industry knowledge and innovation
A strong professional network
In many cases, the right degree opens the door, but it’s experience, performance, and leadership ability that carry you through to the top. Degrees in business, engineering, economics, and finance remain the most common for anyone aspiring to be a CEO. An MBA or master’s degree can also give you an edge. However, your personal drive, strategic mindset, and ability to lead people are what will ultimately define your success as a CEO.
RECOMMENDED:10 cheapest private universities in Nigeria