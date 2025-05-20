Before you fill out that Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) form, it’s important to choose a course that not only aligns with your interests but also offers strong earning potential after graduation.

While it's true that JAMB or your preferred university might offer you an alternative course if you fall short of the cut-off mark, if you're confident you can ace the exam and hit your target score, then you owe it to yourself to choose a course that sets you up for long-term financial success.

While passion and purpose matter in choosing a career, financial stability often plays a big role too. After all, a degree is not just a piece of paper; it's an investment. And like any smart investment, you want solid returns.

ALSO READ: Most profitable skills to learn to earn six figures in 2025

In this article, we explore the best courses to study in Nigeria that have produced the highest number of millionaires and why they remain powerful springboards to wealth.

Top 7 Degrees That Make the Most Millionaires

1. Engineering

Engineering takes the top spot on this list, and for good reason. Its practical, problem-solving nature makes it one of the most versatile and in-demand degrees globally. 22% of the world’s top 100 billionaires studied engineering.

Famous examples include: Carlos Slim , a Mexican billionaire, studied Civil Engineering.

Larry Page , co-founder of Google, has degrees in Computer Engineering and Computer Science.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, studied Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Princeton.

Engineers often land recession-proof roles with high earning potential. A 2014 study revealed that 56% of engineers believed they would become millionaires in their lifetime.

Top 5 In-Demand Engineering Specialisations

Software Engineering – App and systems development Petroleum Engineering – Oil & gas exploration Electrical & Electronics Engineering – Power, telecoms, and devices Mechanical Engineering – Manufacturing, robotics, automotive Civil Engineering – Construction, infrastructure, project management

2. Economics/Finance

Degrees in economics and finance often lead to high-paying careers. These fields provide a deep understanding of markets, money, and strategy skills that are essential in both corporate roles and entrepreneurship. Top finance roles on Wall Street can earn over $20 million annually.

From investment banking and hedge funds to fintech and economic consulting, the opportunities are vast, though often competitive and high-pressure. But for those who thrive under pressure, the financial rewards is worth it.

Top 5 In-Demand Specialisations

Investment Banking – IPOs, M&A, and wealth advising Financial Technology (FinTech) – Crypto, digital banking Risk Management – Identifying and mitigating financial risk Quantitative Analysis – Data modelling for markets Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) – Budgeting and forecasting

YOU MIGHT LIKE: 10 Nigerian Universities that accept low JAMB scores (2025)

3. Politics

Politics may not be the first degree that comes to mind when you think of millionaires, but it has quietly produced many high-net-worth individuals. Whether as politicians, advisors, public speakers, or media personalities, politics grads often leverage influence into income.

Barack Obama earned a BA in Political Science and is now a multimillionaire through book deals, public speaking, and his post-presidency ventures. Others, like David Cameron and Ed Miliband, transitioned into media and consulting roles after their political careers. The degree opens doors far beyond the public sector.

Top 5 High-Demand Specialisations

Public Policy Analyst – Shaping government or NGO policies Political Strategy Consulting – Advising candidates and campaigns International Relations Expert – Diplomacy, global policy Lobbyist – Influencing legislation for corporations or interest groups Media & Political Commentary – Journalism, podcasts, and speaking gigs

4. Mathematics

A math degree may not sound glamorous, but it’s one of the most flexible and valuable qualifications you can have. Math graduates are highly sought after in data science, finance, academia, tech, and beyond. Art Garfunkel, musician and millionaire, earned a master’s degree in Mathematics from Columbia University.

Mathematics teaches analytical thinking and problem-solving skills that translate into high-value roles across industries.

Top 5 High-Demand Specialisations

Data Science – Big data analytics and machine learning Actuarial Science – Risk calculation for insurance and finance Quantitative Finance – Mathematical modeling in investment Cryptography – Data encryption and cybersecurity Mathematical Research – Academia and advanced tech

5. Computer Science

The tech boom has made computer science one of the most lucrative degrees today. With digital transformation accelerating globally, companies are in constant need of software engineers, data analysts, and cybersecurity experts.

Those who build successful apps or software products can earn exponentially more. The top 200 apps in the world generate an average of $82,500 per day. With the right idea and skill set, a tech-savvy graduate can scale from startup to millionaire.

Top 5 In-Demand Specialisations

Software Development – Web, mobile, and enterprise apps Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Neural networks, robotics Cybersecurity – Digital protection and threat management Cloud Computing – AWS, Azure, remote data systems Blockchain Development – Smart contracts and Web3

6. Law

Law remains one of the most respected and financially rewarding degrees. While it requires years of study and rigorous training, the long-term payoff can be substantial. Achieving the title of "Partner" at a top firm can lead to millionaire status, while others pivot into business, consulting, or politics.

Top 5 In-Demand Specialisations

Corporate Law – mergers, acquisitions, contracts for businesses. Intellectual Property Law – protecting ideas and innovations. Tech Law – focusing on digital rights and cyber regulations. International Law – working on global treaties, human rights, and diplomacy. Energy and Environmental Law – relevant for oil, gas, and climate policy.

7. MBA (Master of Business Administration)

An MBA isn’t a first degree, but it's a powerful upgrade for professionals seeking to boost their careers. Whether you're pivoting to a new industry or aiming for a leadership role, an MBA can accelerate your earning power.

MBA graduates see an average salary increase of 50% after completing their program. In some fields, the jump exceeds 80%. Specialisations like Finance, Business Analytics, and Entrepreneurship are particularly lucrative. While the cost of an MBA can be high, the long-term financial benefits usually outweigh the investment.

Top 5 In-Demand Specialisations

Business Analytics – using data to guide strategic decisions. Entrepreneurship – building and scaling profitable businesses. Finance – investment management, banking, and corporate finance. Product Management – developing and launching successful products. Marketing Strategy – crafting campaigns that grow brands.