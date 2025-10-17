Yung Miami Says Tyla Stole Her Song. Here’s What’s Going On.

There’s tension brewing between City Girls rapper Yung Miami and South African pop star Tyla, and it’s all about a Chanel song. Tyla recently announced that her new single, ‘CHANEL,’ will drop on October 24, sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Just hours later, Yung Miami took to the same platform to accuse Tyla of stealing her idea.

According to Yung Miami, she’s had a track called ‘Take Me To Chanel’ in the works for a while, and it seems Tyla’s announcement struck a nerve. She followed up with more posts, saying she’s confused but confident that her song is better. When a fan mentioned that Tyla ’s chorus includes the line ‘Put me in Chanel,’ Miami quoted it with, ‘Let’s talk about it!!!’

Fans Are Split

As always, the internet took sides almost immediately. Some fans think Miami is just helping Tyla’s promo with all the attention, while others argue the songs don’t sound alike at all. One user wrote , ‘Yung Miami just gave Tyla the best free promo ever. ’ Another shaded both , saying, ‘the concept of somebody stealing a Yung Miami song….’ Still, Miami insists she’s telling the truth and that she played the song for Tyla before any of the teasers surfaced. Read Also: Nicki Minaj Cancels Album Release, Blames Jay Z

Here’s the Backstory

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, has been teasing ‘Take Me To Chanel’ for a while now. Back in 2023, she jokingly told her followers to ‘secure a Chanel trip’ after she reportedly ran up Diddy’s tab at the luxury store . Earlier this year, she turned that viral shopping moment into a song. The track became a mini-meme among her fans, with people quoting ‘Take me to Chanel’ online and waiting for her to finally drop it. Enter Tyla.

The Grammy-winning South African star first hinted at her own Chanel-themed song last month. On September 8, while sharing photos from her MTV VMAs look, which featured a vintage Chanel top, she captioned the post: ‘PUT ME IN CHANELLLLLL @mtv Thanks Tygrssssss.’

Fans didn’t think much of it at first. But a few weeks later, on October 2, Tyla posted a video of models Anok Yai and Alton Mason vibing to an unreleased track that repeated the phrase ‘Put me in Chanel.’ By October 11, she doubled down, teasing the song again with a photo dump captioned with lyrics. Then, on October 13, she sang a snippet of it live on her timeline, confirming to fans that ‘Chanel’ was real and coming soon.

Finally, on October 15, she made it official: ‘CHANEL’ drops October 24, now available for pre-save.

Within hours of that announcement, Yung Miami started tweeting. ‘This girl really ran off with my song…’ ‘Mind you, I played this song for this girl.’ When a fan replied that Take Me To Chanel took her forever to drop, she clapped back: ‘Don’t matter, it’s my mf song!!!’

Minutes later, she retweeted that post that name-dropped Tyla. In another tweet, she repeated that she’d played Take Me To Chanel for Tyla, though she didn’t specify when or how that happened.

Tyla’s Reaction? Silence.

While Yung Miami was airing her frustrations on X, Tyla stayed unbothered. The 22-year-old star has continued her usual rollout, posting stylish photos and promo clips tied to the Chanel song. Her most recent post features her, with the caption teasing the release date and tagging her creative team. No mention of Yung Miami. No clapbacks. Just vibes.

That silence seems to be working in her favour because fans are flooding her comments with excitement, saying they can’t wait for the release. Some even suspect she’s letting the controversy boost anticipation for the single.

So, Did Tyla Really Steal the Song?

That’s up for debate. While both songs centre on Chanel and luxury, the lyrics we’ve heard so far don’t seem identical. Yung Miami’s line ‘Take me to Chanel’ leans more on her confident, boss-girl rap tone, while Tyla’s teased lyric ‘You say you love me, you’ll put me in Chanel' fits her pop sound. Still, the overlap is enough for fans to stir drama, especially since Yung Miami claims she shared her version with Tyla first.