The Biggest Hair Trends That Have Defined 2025 (So Far)

2025 has been all about hair that’s textured, expressive, and full of personality. We have curls that never fall flat and braids that get more creative by the week. This year’s biggest hair trends are a mix of nostalgia and versatility. Across TikTok, Instagram, and Lagos salons, people are switching between bold looks and straightforward styles. The beauty of it all is, there’s a trend for every mood and lifestyle. Here’s what has truly defined 2025 so far.

1. Curls, Everywhere

Curls are having a major moment in weaves, wigs, braids, and almost everything. They’re the go-to look for anyone who wants volume, movement, and personality without doing too much.

Part of their popularity comes from versatility. You can go from bold, short coils to long, flowing curls that frame your face, and for busy people, curls can be easy to maintain and restyle. Beyond convenience, the curl wave speaks to a cultural shift toward embracing natural beauty and texture. Social media influencers and high-fashion runways are taking it on.

2. Deep Waves Take Over

If curls are about volume, waves are about softness. Deep waves, especially in body wave wigs, have become so common in 2025. The appeal is simple: they always give that ‘put-together’ look without trying too hard.

High- density wigs with deep waves are trending, giving a fuller, glam finish. Pre-styled and mid-length options are also popular for everyday wear, creating an elegant middle ground between the classic straight wig and the high-drama curly look.

3. Bohemian Braids Stay Winning

Bohemian braids are 2025’s definition of protective but pretty. The look combines traditional braiding with loose, curly strands that give a soft, romantic finish. It’s protective, stylish, and endlessly adaptable, which is the perfect mix for modern women.

The style took off on TikTok and Instagram thanks to celebrities and influencers showing off different versions: waist-length boho box braids, curly ends, and colour blends. It’s both functional and fashionable, offering that undone but still done aesthetic people love right now. Read Also: 6 Iconic Old Nollywood Hairstyles Making a Stylish Comeback

4. Short Braids, Big Energy

If long braids ruled past years , 2025 is all about the short ones. Short box braids, feed-in braids, and cornrows are trending everywhere, proving that less really can be more. They’re easy to wear, lightweight, and surprisingly versatile. Stylists are experimenting with curls, colored extensions, and even adding human hair at the ends for a softer, more natural blend.

The appeal lies in the freedom to customise because short braids can be bold or playful depending on how you style them. It’s a trend built on options.

5. The Pixie Cut Revival

The Y2K and ‘90s fashion comeback didn’t stop at clothes; it made its way to hair, too. The pixie cut has become one of 2025’s boldest statements.

It’s cool and low-maintenance (well, kinda). This time around, the pixie isn’t just one shape; modern textured and variant versions are trending, giving it a different edge compared to the ‘90s. Celebrities, influencers, and almost everyone are embracing the look as a stylish alternative to the classic bob. It’s short, modern, and commands attention, without you needing lace or long styling hours.

6. Doll Braids Are the New Classic

Doll braids, including knotless and box braid variations, are another top choice this year. They’ve gone global, appearing on TikTok and across salon feeds.

What’s driving the craze is innovation. Stylists are experimenting with new techniques, extensions, and accessories that make each hairdo feel unique. Doll braids strike that balance between traditional and trendy, giving protective styling a fun, updated twist.

7. Micro Locs Take the Spotlight

Micro locs have quietly become one of the biggest beauty shifts of 2025. Nigerians are embracing them for their convenience, flexibility, and protective qualities. They offer a middle ground between full locs and natural loose hair, needing less daily styling while still allowing room for creativity. You can braid, twist, or style them up, something that’s harder with traditional locs.

It’s not just about low maintenance; it’s about freedom. More people are realising that micro locs let them wear their natural hair with pride while still being able to switch up their look.

If 2025 hair trends say anything, it’s that everyone is chasing ease and individuality at once. They’re going after looks that don’t need too much work but still feel stylish. Bohemian braids let you look put-together without trying too hard, micro locs are for when you say ‘I’m done with the weekly hairdo stress,' and pixie cuts are edgy in the most self-assured way. This year’s hair choices reflect how much we’ve settled into comfort and self-expression.