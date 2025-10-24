Inside Tyla’s “Chanel” Music Video: Every Iconic Chanel Look She Wore

"How you say you love me, you ain’t put me in Chanel?" This catchy chorus from South African pop sensation Tyla’s latest single, "Chanel," has been on repeat since its release. Not only does the song showcase Tyla’s incredible vocal talent, but it also serves as a dazzling homage to one of the most iconic fashion brands in the world. Beyond the music, there’s another star in the video, which is Chanel itself.

Founded in 1910 by the legendary Coco Chanel, the brand has become synonymous with elegance and innovation. For over a century, Chanel has set the standard for luxury fashion, revolutionising women's clothing and accessories. Despite a recent dip in consumer sentiment, as noted by Vogue Business , Chanel remains a leading brand in the industry.

With Matthieu Blazy stepping into the creative helm, the brand seems poised for a revitalisation, potentially reclaiming its position at the forefront of the fashion world.

The Yung Miami Controversy

Of course, a new Tyla release wouldn’t be complete without a bit of drama. Just hours after Tyla announced “Chanel” on social media, Yung Miami of City Girls accused her of stealing her idea. We reported that Yung Miami claimed she had a similar track, “Take Me To Chanel,” in the works and suggested that Tyla’s timing was suspicious. She even quoted Tyla’s “Put me in Chanel” line on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Let’s talk about it!!!” Tyla, however, seemed unfazed. The singer let the music and the visuals speak for themselves, and what she delivered was a three-minute fashion fantasy drenched in vintage Chanel.

Breaking Down Every Chanel Look in Tyla’s “Chanel” Music Video

Tyla is no stranger to serving unforgettable fashion moments. From her sculptural Balmain “sand dress” at the 2024 Met Gala to her nude corset gown at the VMAs , she’s always dressed to make a statement. In the “Chanel” music video, she takes things to another level entirely. Styled by Ronnie Hart, every outfit in the video (yes, literally every piece) is Chanel, except for a single Hanes tank top.

Here’s a breakdown of the jaw-dropping looks:

Look 1: Chanel Bomber Jacket and Accessories

In the opening scene, Tyla dances around a pristine white room in a vintage FW1991 Chanel quilted bomber jacket designed by Karl Lagerfeld, originally modelled by Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. She completes the look with layered chain belts, gun motif bangles, and a 2009 Chanel belt repurposed as a bracelet.

FW1991 Chanel quilted bomber jacket designed by Karl Lagerfeld

It's bold, luxurious, and dripping in '90s attitude, the kind of look only Tyla could make feel effortlessly current.

Look 2: The Monochrome Moment

The second scene shifts to a greyer, moodier palette. Tyla appears in a white mismatched crop top and black-and-white shorts, accessorised with a Chanel SS13 hula hoop bag (yes, that viral one), SS06 wrap heels, and chinchilla fingerless gloves. It’s playful, irreverent, and pure Chanel.

Look 3: Colour and Playfulness

In this scene, Tyla finally embraces colour by wearing a mix of Chanel SS93, Resort 2007, and a SS03 logo necklace.

She dances around a giant pink stiletto prop, bringing a sense of fun and confidence that perfectly matches the song’s cheeky tone.

Look 4: The Sparkling Finale

For the final look, Tyla wears a Chanel SS95 waist belt, a rare sequined mini skirt, a Gripoix gold necklace, and crystal-embellished sandals. It’s high-glamour Chanel with a youthful twist.



The “Chanel” Promo Looks

Tyla’s stylist, Ronnie Hart, revealed to Vogue that sourcing these pieces was a near-impossible task. “The rental costs for these things are astronomical, and I explained I had a fraction of that, and they really believed in it and let me get away with murder,” Hart shared. “It was emotional to see some of these pieces I’d been obsessed with since I was little. These are museum-quality Chanel items, belts worth $20,000 each, iconic Karl Lagerfeld leather pieces, and they trusted me with them.” Hart explained that every single piece in the video was Chanel, even the undergarments, except for that one Hanes tank Tyla wears in the black void scene. “That tank was intentional,” he added. “It’s Tyla. It’s what makes the video hers."

Before the video even dropped, Tyla teased fans with promo images styled by Ronnie Hartleben, wearing Chanel SS05 jeans and a vintage Chanel choker.



To source the vintage pieces, Hart and his team went on a global treasure hunt, DM’ing collectors, emailing obscure contacts, and even connecting with boutiques like Anthology of Style and Vintage Heritage.