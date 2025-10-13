Barau I. Jibrin rose from private sector accounting and business to become a long-standing lawmaker. He represented Tarauni Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives (1999–2003), later won a Senate seat for Kano North in 2015 and has served as Deputy President of the Senate since June 13, 2023.

Who is Barau I. Jibrin?

Senator Barau Jibrin. [Daily Post]

Senator Barau I. Jibrin is a Nigerian politician, accountant and businessman. He currently serves as Deputy President of the Senate and represents Kano North Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC). He is known for his finance background, committee leadership in appropriations and his pragmatic legislative style.

Profile Summary

Full name: Barau I. Jibrin

Date of birth / Age: 19 June 1959 (age 65 as of 2025)

State of Origin: Kano State

Local Government Area: Kabo LGA

Tribe / Ethnicity: Hausa (Kano native)

Religion: Islam

Marital status: Married, with children

Political party: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Current position: Deputy President of the Senate (since 13 June 2023)

Years active in politics: 1999 – present

Estimated net worth: Not publicly verified; media estimates vary.

Early Life and Education

Barau Ibrahim Jibrin was born on 19 June 1959 in Kabo, Kabo Local Government Area, Kano State. He showed an early aptitude for numbers and business, which guided his educational choices. Jibrin holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and multiple postgraduate qualifications in financial management, pricing, and management, as well as an MBA. These credentials later underpinned his public finance roles in the National Assembly.

Career Before Politics

Senator Jibrin Barau

After completing his university education, Jibrin worked briefly with the Kano State Foundation in the accounting department before moving fully into private business in the early 1990s. He later developed business interests across manufacturing, insurance and construction, and played active roles in Kano’s commercial networks. His finance and management background made him a natural fit for budgeting and appropriations work when he returned to public service.

Political Career

Entry into Politics

Barau’s national political career began with Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, when he was elected to the House of Representatives for Tarauni Federal Constituency. During his term (1999–2003), he chaired and served on key committees, including Appropriations and Power, and participated in budget review processes at the federal level.

Major Political Roles

President Bola Tinubu and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau [X, Twitter]

Member, House of Representatives (1999–2003): Early legislative experience with committee work on appropriations and power.

Kano state public roles: After his first term, Jibrin returned to business and later took appointments at the state level, including roles in the Kano State Investment and Properties Ltd and as a Commissioner of Science and Technology.

Senator for Kano North (2015–present): Elected to the Senate in 2015 on the APC platform and re-elected in 2019 and 2023. In the Senate, he has chaired and served on high-profile committees, notably Appropriations, and was widely respected for budgetary expertise.

Deputy President of the Senate (2023–present): On 13 June 2023, Jibrin was nominated unopposed and elected Deputy Senate President at the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, reflecting broad support among colleagues.

Committee Work and Legislative Focus

Given his accounting background, Jibrin has been closely associated with fiscal oversight, budgeting and appropriations. He chaired or served on committees such as Appropriations, Petroleum (Downstream), Tertiary Institutions & TETFund, Police Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Affairs across different assemblies. His legislative record emphasises fiscal prudence, infrastructure financing and constituency development.

Achievements and Impact

Barau Jibrin’s greatest influence is in public finance and committee stewardship. His work on the Appropriations Committee helped shape budget debates and allocations during his tenure, and supporters credit him with bringing disciplined, technically informed oversight to Nigeria’s budget process. He has also been recognised regionally: in 2017, he was named Northern Senator of the Year by the Nigerian Senate Press Corps.

Personal Life

Barau is married with children. He maintains a public profile in Kano and Abuja and is known for community philanthropy within his senatorial district. His family life occasionally features in news coverage, such as reports of family weddings that drew political scrutiny. In December 2024, two of his children had their wedding ceremonies: Jibrin Barau I. Jibrin (son) married Maryam Nasir Ado Bayero, and Aisha Barau I. Jibrin (daughter) married Engineer Abubakar, son of Dr Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina.

Barau Jibrin's Net Worth and Assets

No audited public net worth figure for Jibrin is available. Various online media outlets and salary/net-worth aggregators list speculative figures, but these are unverified. As with many public officials, reported estimates should be treated cautiously unless supported by official declarations.

Awards, Honours and Recent Recognition

In 2024, BUK conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws on Barau Jubrin

Northern Senator of the Year (2017) - Nigerian Senate Press Corps.

National Honour: Barau was listed among recipients of national honours, and media reports indicate he received one in 2022.

Honorary Doctorate, Bayero University Kano (2024): In March 2024, BUK conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws (honoris causa) on him in recognition of his public service and contributions.

Recent News and Updates (2023–2025)

As Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin has chaired plenaries and represented the Senate at international parliamentary fora, including OIC parliamentary conferences. He remains active on appropriations and constitutional review matters.

He continues to receive recognition from regional institutions, and his mid-term legislative activity has been covered in national outlets tracking the 10th Assembly’s output.

Summary

Barau I. Jibrin is a seasoned technocratic politician whose accounting and business background shaped a legislative career centred on fiscal oversight and institutional governance. As Deputy President of the Senate, he occupies one of Nigeria’s most senior parliamentary offices, and his reputation rests on steady committee work and budgetary competence. Like many long-serving politicians, his legacy will be measured by both constituency returns and the broader fiscal reforms he helps advance in the National Assembly.

