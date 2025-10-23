If there’s one thing Lagos knows how to do, it’s to bring energy to the night. And during Lagos Cocktail Week , that energy hits a little differently. Some new kind of freedom served over ice. For lifestyle content creator Oyindademii , this was her first time bar hopping, and in her own words, “it was AMAZING.” From Mood Lagos to Chapter Lagos, she and her friend Ojayy took on four different bars in one night, tasting cocktails, meeting people, and dancing like they owned the floor. Here’s how it all went down.

First Stop: Mood Lagos: Shrimp Rolls and Smooth Starts

Their first stop was Mood Lagos, and it set the perfect tone for the night. “We had two cocktails each and they were both fantastic,” she said. “But please, if you ever go there, do yourself a favour and order their shrimp roll, that thing was delicious.” Between laughter, their chats, and perfectly mixed cocktails, the night was already shaping up to be something special.

TASH X Lagos: ‘Yoruba Demon’ in a Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Next stop? TASH X Lagos, where things got playful. “One of the cocktails was called Yoruba Demon. The name alone made me laugh. But the cocktail was so good, even the colour was fine,” she shared. She also tried the cinnamon cocktail, describing it as “really nice.” And of course, food wasn’t left out. The shrimp popcorn made the perfect pairing. “We were drinking water in between,” she added, “because we cannot be bar hopping without hydrating.” Responsible people. ALSO READ: How to Have All the Fun at Lagos Cocktail Week’s Cocktail Village

The Grid Lagos: Free Shots in Freer Spirits

By the time they arrived at The Grid, the energy had fully kicked in. “Those guys really took care of us. Their cocktail was top-tier. We had two cocktails each, and they even gave us free shots.” They checked out the club, which was still warming up, and turned the lights beam into their private stage. “It was just me and Ojayy dancing, like we owned the place. It was so fun, so easy. I loved it.”

Final Stop: Chapter Lagos: Palm Wine Magic

ADVERTISEMENT

Every good night deserves a perfect ending, and Chapter Lagos delivered. “One of the cocktails was Palm Lagos, made from palm wine, and it was so good. The Indian food was also delicious, the perfect wrap-up to the night.” After hours of sipping, dancing, and exploring, they closed the night with satisfied smiles and full hearts.

Her Lagos Cocktail Week Experience in a Wrap