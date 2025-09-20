Before we begin, we must first acknowledge that we live in the age of social media. This means that almost everyone is on social media.

We're either checking WhatsApp family groups, scrolling through Twitter (now X) for morning gbas gbos, catching skits on Instagram or watching late-night TikTok videos.

Social media keeps us connected, entertained, and informed, but it also drains us without us noticing. That’s why taking a break - a social media detox - is not just a luxury; it’s necessary for your peace of mind.

Here are some pointers showing that you need a social media detox as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: How to keep up with social media trends without getting distracted

ADVERTISEMENT

To Escape Information Overload

As a Nigerian, you need social media detox every once in a while; here's why

Every day, social media hits us with endless updates - politics, gossip, football arguments, fake news from WhatsApp uncles. These news come with catchy headlines that never seem to stop. It’s too much for one brain to handle. Taking a break helps you reset, breathe, and focus on what really matters instead of feeling overwhelmed by the constant noise.

To Protect Your Mental Health

As a Nigerian, you need social media detox every once in a while; here's why

ADVERTISEMENT

Often, when you scroll through curated feeds, it can make you feel like everyone else has life figured out except you. Friends are living the soft life, traveling from city to city. Influencers are buying cars, and you’re just trying to survive traffic and NEPA wahala. This comparison game can lead to stress, low self-esteem, or even anxiety. A detox helps you disconnect from the pressure and remember that social media is just highlights, not the full story.

To Be More Present in Real Life

How many times have you sat with friends or family, but everyone was glued to their phone? Social media steals real-life moments. Taking a break allows you to actually enjoy conversations, laugh genuinely, and notice little things - like how good your food tastes when you’re not trying to snap it for Instagram first.

To Strengthen Your Sense of Self

As a Nigerian, you need social media detox every once in a while; here's why

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s easy to lose yourself online, shaping your life around likes, retweets, or followers. A detox reminds you of who you are outside the internet. It provides you with space to reflect on your goals, values, and actual progress, without the pressure of online validation.

To Reduce Hidden Stress