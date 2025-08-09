Social media is like Lagos traffic - always moving, always noisy, and if you blink for too long, you’ll miss something. There's always something to keep you engaged for hours, until you forget where you're supposed to go or what you're supposed to do.

Today, it's a viral dance; tomorrow, it's a funny skit that leaves you laughing for minutes. The truth is that you can easily get carried away by all these happenings on social media, which can distract you from your daily goals, especially as an entrepreneur or a remote worker.

But don't worry, we have the antidote for social media distractions. Here's how to enjoy the waves of social media trends without letting them pull you under.

Have a clear purpose for being online

How to keep up with social media trends without getting distracted [iStock]

It all begins with purpose. Remember the saying that abuse is inevitable if the purpose of a thing is unknown. So, before opening TikTok to check something, ask yourself - why am I here? Are you looking for content ideas, industry updates, or just a good laugh? Knowing your goal helps you filter what’s relevant and ignore the endless scroll trap.

Use trend alerts instead of endless scrolling

Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X (Twitter) often have trend discovery sections. Spend 10–15 minutes there to spot emerging trends rather than wandering through your feed. You can also set Google Alerts or follow trend-spotting accounts to get updates without digging for hours.

Filter what you consume

Another way to avoid distractions is to be mindful of what you consume on social media. Follow only accounts that add value to you or your business. If you're a food content creator, for instance, it makes sense to follow top chefs and restaurants. Why are you tracking every dance challenge when you don't plan to stir jollof while hitting the moves?

Track the time you spend online

How to keep up with social media trends without getting distracted [iStock]

Apart from the ability to put your notifications off, iOS devices are also built to monitor how much time you spend on different applications on your phone. This feature gives you more control over your device because you can now track the time you spend on different applications. It also allows you to minimize the usage of certain applications that show the most activity by setting a time limit for automatic disabling.

Batch your trend research

Instead of checking every hour, dedicate a specific time in your day to trend research. That way, you can explore and plan content in one focused sitting - then log out and get on with your life.

