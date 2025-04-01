The most hilarious April Fools’ pranks ever pulled in history

Many countries and cultures around the world intentionally celebrate April Fools' Day.

While some pranks pulled are barely amusing, others are quite hilariously done.

If you've ever been at the receiving end of an April Fools' Day prank and thought it was the most absurd thing anyone has ever experienced, you might have a rethink when you learn about these wildest pranks ever pulled in the history of humanity on April Fools' Day.

Let's look at, in no particular order, some of the most hilarious April Fools’ pranks in history.

1. Sweden's colour television prank (1962)

On April 1, 1962, Sveriges Television, the only television channel in Sweden at the time, broadcast in black and white, announced that their "technical expert," Kjell Stensson, was ready to show people how they could view colour images on their black-and-white TV sets.

Stensson then appeared on their screens sitting in front of a television set in the studio explaining how the process worked.

He explained it using a scientific theory, informing viewers that nylon stockings was the hack they needed to achieve the colour TV effect.

Many Swedes fell for this and rushed to get nylon stockings without realising it was a hoax.

2. Netherlands' aluminium foil prank (1969)

In 1969, the public broadcaster NTS in the Netherlands informed the citizens that inspectors with remote scanners would drive the streets to catch people who had not paid their radio/TV tax ("kijk en luistergeld" or "omroepbijdrage").

They, however, said that the only way to not be caught was to wrap the TV/radio in aluminium foil. The following day, people flocked in droves to stores to clear the shelves of aluminion foil.

There was also a sudden increase in the payment of TV and radio taxes.

3. The BBC Grandstand fight (1989)

In 1989, during the BBC television sports show Grandstand, some members of staff directly behind anchor, Des Lynam, broke into a fight right as he was commenting on the professionalism of his team.

It was, however, revealed to be an April Fools' joke at the end of the show.

4. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! switch (1997)

In 1997, Pat Sajak, the host of American television game show, Wheel of Fortune switched places with Alex Trebek, the then host of Jeopardy!

This swap threw viewers into total disbelief as they watched both hosts anchor the other's show for an entire episode.

5. Flying Penguins (2008)

This prank goes down in the hall of fame of the most hilarious April Fools hoaxes. In 2008, the BBC created a video showing anchor, Terry Jones, walking with the penguins in Antarctica.

Jones reported that the penguins were a newly-discovered colony that could actually fly.

The video made sure to capture the penguins taking to the air, heading to the Amazon rainforest.