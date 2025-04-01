10 best April Fool’s Day pranks for couples

If you are itching to introduce some mischief into your relationship, today is the perfect opportunity.

Just be sure that your partner enjoys harmless pranks. The key is to keep it fun, lighthearted, and free of anything that might cause real frustration or harm. Here are some of the best April Fool’s Day pranks for couples that will have both of you laughing.

1. The “Broken” TV Remote Prank

Cover the sensor of the remote with clear tape or black nail polish, making it seem like the remote has stopped working. They will be frustrated at first, followed by laughter when they find out it’s just a prank.

2. The Fake Alarm Prank

If your partner usually sets an alarm, prank them by setting the alarm an hour earlier than usual and let them get ready before revealing the time. They may be slightly annoyed, but it’s a harmless way to start the day with a laugh.

3. The “Unreadable” Phone Screen

Take a screenshot of their home screen, then set it as their wallpaper and remove all the app icons. They’ll keep tapping, but nothing will open! Your partner will be confused and mildly frustrated as they wonder why their phone isn't working. But they might crack a smile once they know it's a prank.

4. The “Reverse” Keyboard Prank

If your partner uses a computer, go into the settings and switch the keyboard input to a different language layout (like AZERTY or Dvorak). They will be annoyed as they struggle to type even the simplest words, but be ready to switch it back quickly before they lose patience.

5. The Soap That Won’t Lather Prank

Cover a bar of soap with clear nail polish so it won’t lather when they try to use it. They would be mildly frustrated as they scrub and scrub, wondering why it's not working.

6. The Fake Cracked Phone Screen Prank

Download a cracked screen wallpaper or use an app that simulates a broken display. Show them their phone and act shocked! Your partner would initially panic, but would be relieved when they realise it’s fake.

7. The “Bluetooth Takeover” Prank

If your partner’s speaker or TV has Bluetooth, connect your phone and randomly play funny sounds or songs at unexpected times. They would be instantly shocked as they try to figure out where the noise is coming from but it would be all laughter when they realise it's just you playing a prank.

8. The Inverted Screen Prank

On their computer, press Ctrl + Alt + Down Arrow (Windows) or go to System Preferences > Display > Rotate 180° (Mac) to flip their screen upside down. They would be initially confused as they struggle to figure out what’s wrong but be sure to undo it before they get frustrated.

9. The Toothpaste Prank

Seal the opening of their toothpaste tube with clear plastic wrap and screw the cap back on. They will be slightly annoyed as they squeeze and nothing comes out! Remove it quickly before they get too frustrated.

10. The Fake Delivery Prank