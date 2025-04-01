Top 5 April Fools' Day pranks you should NEVER try

April Fools' Day is all about laughs, but not every joke lands the right way. Some pranks might seem funny at first, but they can end up hurting feelings, damaging property, or even causing real problems.

Every year, someone takes it too far and usually regrets it. There’s a big difference between a harmless trick and a prank that crosses the line. The best jokes are the ones where everyone laugh, including the person being pranked. But when a prank goes too far, you could get in trouble at work, school, or with the law.

So before you hit "send" on that fake text or pull off that “genius” plan, it’s worth thinking twice.

Here are five April Fools’ pranks that we do not recommend. Seriously, these are the ones you should avoid if you want to stay friends with people and keep your job.

1. Faking an emergency

Pretending someone’s hurt, missing, or in danger might get a huge reaction, but it’s the worst kind of joke. Telling a parent you’re in the hospital or texting a friend that something tragic happened is cruel, not clever. It causes panic and emotional distress, and it’s not funny once the truth comes out. People remember how you made them feel. Don’t be the reason someone cries over nothing.

2. Quitting your job (as a joke)

You might think sending a fake resignation email is hilarious, but your boss probably won’t agree. At best, it causes confusion. At worst, it could backfire badly, especially if your employer takes it seriously or if you're in a sensitive role.

Some people have even lost their jobs pulling this stunt. If your prank risks your paycheck, it’s not worth it.

3. Fake pregnancy announcements

This one might get likes on social media, but it’s tone-deaf. For people dealing with infertility, loss, or family pressure, fake pregnancy news could hit too close to home.

Plus, these kinds of jokes often come off as attention-seeking. If your idea of humour hurts others, especially over something personal. It’s not worth it.

Even if it’s meant to be lighthearted, it’s hard to undo the shock and emotional rollercoaster that comes with such a “reveal.” So, skip the fake baby bump and opt for something less controversial.

4. Messing with someone’s food or drink

Switching out sugar for salt, spiking food with hot sauce, or putting weird things in someone’s drink might seem funny, but it can cause serious issues.

Food allergies, choking hazards, or even food poisoning aren’t jokes. Ruining someone’s food might just ruin your friendship, too. It’s not a funny joke.

5. The “I’m breaking up with you” prank

Telling your partner you want to break up, only to follow it with “April Fools!” after they’re in tears? Not okay.

It's cruel, and more often than not, it results in real heartbreak. If you're in a relationship, messing with someone’s emotions like this can destroy trust or cause unnecessary drama. The emotional whiplash isn't worth it. There are plenty of lighthearted pranks you can pull; don’t mess around with someone’s heart.

Bottom line? Good pranks don’t leave scars. If your idea of “funny” could hurt, confuse, or seriously upset someone, it’s not worth it. Be clever, not cruel. Keep your April Fools’ light, safe, and actually fun for everyone.