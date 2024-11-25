African countries where you get thrown in prison for marrying a child

Do you know that about 12 million girls experience child marriage every year, and Africa is said to have one of the highest numbers of child marriages?

This data is from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

These girls are faced with sexual, domestic violence, and health risks from being pregnant at a young age, not to mention they don’t have the chance to get an education.

Child marriages are prevalent in Africa, but here are 7 countries where this is illegal:

1. Rwanda

Rwanda's minimum legal age for marriage is 21 years, higher than the international standard of 18.

This reflects Rwanda's commitment to ensuring maturity and readiness for marriage. Adults or guardians who force or facilitate child marriages face legal penalties like fines and imprisonment.

Also, religious or community leaders can face prosecution if they are involved in child marriage.

2. The Gambia

This is one of the countries in West Africa where child marriage is prohibited.

The announcement was made by President Yahya Jammeh in 2016 during a feast to mark the end of Ramadan, saying that marriage below 18 years old is illegal in the country.

The penalty would be up to 20 years imprisonment for both the husband and the parents of the girl child.

3. Malawi

In 2017, Malawi amended their child age of marriage to 18 years from 16 years.

They had one of the worst cases when it came to child marriage before this new amendment, where 42% of the girls were married before they turned 18.

Parents or other family members who marry their children below the age are accountable and liable to prosecution.

4. Chad

In 2015, the Chadian president, Idriss Deby signed a law that punishes anybody or party that is involved in child marriages.

The punishment is five to 10 years prison sentence and a fine of 500,000 to five million CFA Franc

5. Uganda

The Children's (Amended) Act of Uganda prohibits marriage for children under 18 years old and criminalises practices like child marriage and forced marriage.

Anyone found guilty will be punished with life imprisonment.

6. Tanzania

In 2016, a high ruling court directed the Tanzanian government to raise the legal age of marriage to 18 years old.

There were unconstitutional sections that allowed girls to marry at the age of 15 before this amendment.

Anyone found wanting of the new law will face 30 years imprisonment

7. Namibia

The Marriage Act of 1961 sets the minimum legal age for marriage at 18 years for both boys and girls.

Parental consent is required for individuals under 21, but cannot override the minimum age.

Adults involved in underage marriages may face legal consequences, including fines and imprisonment.

Religious or customary marriages involving minors are not recognised by law.