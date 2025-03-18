Africa is a diverse continent with countries that offer affordable living costs, making them attractive for locals, expats, and digital nomads alike. If you are looking for a place where your money stretches further, whether for work, retirement, or a fresh start, you might be wondering which African countries are the most budget-friendly in 2025. Cost of living includes housing, food, transportation, healthcare, and other daily expenses. Some countries in Africa have lower costs due to their economy, availability of local goods, and overall living standards. In these places, rent is cheap, food is affordable, and transport is easy on the wallet. If you are dreaming of a life where you don’t have to stress too much about money, you may want to consider these five African countries. 1. Egypt

Egypt remains one of the most affordable countries to live in Africa. The cost of rent, food, and public transport is low compared to many other nations. Food is also incredibly affordable. A local meal, like koshari or falafel sandwiches, costs a dime. Public transport, including metro and buses, is reliable and cheap. With its rich history, warm weather, and vibrant cities, Egypt is an excellent choice for those looking for an inexpensive yet exciting place to live.

2. Sudan

Despite its economic challenges, Sudan remains one of the cheapest countries in Africa. The cost of food and accommodation is very low, making it a great place for those on a tight budget. In the capital, Khartoum, renting a modest apartment is affordable. Local markets offer fresh fruits, vegetables, and grains at very low prices. Street food is also widely available, with traditional Sudanese meals costing just a few dollars.

Public transportation, mainly buses and shared taxis, is affordable, making movement easy for residents. If you don’t mind the country’s ongoing political and economic struggles, Sudan can be a budget-friendly option.

3. Tanzania

Tanzania, home to Mount Kilimanjaro and the stunning beaches of Zanzibar, is a beautiful country and also one of the most affordable places to live.

Rent is cheap, food is even cheaper, with fresh fish, vegetables, and rice available at local markets for a fraction of the cost in other places. Transportation, including the famous dala dalas (minibuses), is also very cheap. With its warm weather, friendly people, and breathtaking landscapes, Tanzania offers an affordable yet enjoyable lifestyle. 4. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is another country where the cost of living is low. In Addis Ababa, a one-bedroom apartment can cost between $120–$250 per month, while in smaller towns, prices are even lower. Ethiopian food, famous for dishes like injera and doro wat, is very affordable. You can eat at a local restaurant for just $2–$5 per meal. Public transport, including minibuses and taxis, is cheap and accessible. Ethiopia’s rich culture and historical sites, like Lalibela and Axum, make it a great place to live on a budget. 5. Mozambique

Mozambique, located along the southeastern coast of Africa, offers a low cost of living, especially in smaller towns. Food is affordable, especially fresh seafood and local produce. Public transport, mainly minibuses called chapas, is cheap, allowing easy movement around cities. With its beautiful beaches, warm climate, and friendly people, Mozambique is a great place for an affordable coastal lifestyle.