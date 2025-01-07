7 most ancient countries on earth

The world is full of amazing places with rich histories, and some countries have stories that go back thousands of years.

These ancient lands hold the secrets of early human life, civilisations, and the birth of culture, science, and religion. Exploring them feels like taking a step back in time.

It’s amazing to think about how people lived in these places so long ago, building cities, creating art, and shaping the world as we know it today.

Here are seven of the oldest countries in the world, based on their history and how long people have lived there as a civilisation.

1. Egypt

Egypt is one of the most famous ancient countries, with a history that goes back over 5,000 years. Known as the land of the pharaohs, it gave the world the famous pyramids, the Sphinx, and hieroglyphic writing. Ancient Egyptians were pioneers in architecture, mathematics, and medicine, and their influence can still be seen today.

2. China

China’s history stretches back over 4,000 years, making it one of the oldest countries in the world. Its dynasties gave rise to incredible inventions like paper, gunpowder, and the compass. The Great Wall of China stands as a symbol of its rich and powerful past. Even today, Chinese culture remains deeply rooted in its ancient traditions.

3. Greece

Greece has a history of over 3,000 years. It was the birthplace of democracy, philosophy, and the Olympics. Ancient Greek thinkers like Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle laid the foundation for modern science, politics, and art. Greece’s ruins, like the Parthenon, continue to inspire awe.

4. India

India is home to one of the world’s oldest civilisations, the Indus Valley civilisation, which dates back over 4,500 years. It is the birthplace of major religions like Hinduism and Buddhism. Its history is filled with incredible achievements in literature, mathematics, and astronomy.

5. Iran

Known in ancient times as Persia, Iran has a history of over 4,000 years. The Persian Empire was one of the largest and most advanced empires in the ancient world. Its cultural contributions, like Persian poetry and art, are still celebrated today.

6. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is considered the birthplace of humanity, with some of the oldest human fossils found there. It has a rich history of over 2,000 years and is one of the only African countries to have never been colonised. Its ancient churches and traditions make it a standout in history.

7. Japan

Japan’s history dates back over 2,000 years, with its imperial line being the longest in the world. Known for its samurai, art, and traditions, Japan’s culture blends ancient practices with modern innovation.