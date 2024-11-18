7 Habits of women who are never broke

These women don’t rely on luck or big salaries; they adopt smart financial habits that keep them financially secure.

Whether they are students, entrepreneurs, or career professionals, their approach to money ensures they are never caught off guard by life’s financial demands.

If you’ve ever wondered what sets these women apart, this article explores seven key habits that help them maintain financial stability.

1. They budget religiously

A woman who is never broke always knows where her money is going. She plans her expenses and sticks to her budget.

How to Apply: Use a budgeting app or a simple notebook to track your monthly income and expenses. Allocate funds for essentials, savings, and discretionary spending, ensuring every naira is accounted for.





2. They have multiple streams of income

Relying on one source of income is risky, especially in Nigeria's volatile economy. These women diversify their income through side hustles, investments, or freelancing.

How to Apply: Identify skills you can monetise or consider investing in small-scale businesses like baking, fashion, or online tutoring.

3. They save consistently

Consistent saving ensures these women are prepared for emergencies and future goals.

How to Apply: Automate your savings by setting aside a percentage of your income each month. Consider opening a savings account with restrictions on withdrawals to prevent impulsive spending.

4. They prioritise needs over wants

Financially stable women understand the difference between needs and wants. They delay gratification and avoid impulsive purchases.

How to Apply: Before buying anything, ask yourself if it’s a necessity or something you can live without. For bigger purchases, take time to plan and save up.

5. They invest in knowledge and growth

These women see education and self-development as a pathway to financial success. Whether it’s taking online courses or learning a trade, they invest in improving their earning potential.

How to Apply: Look for affordable online classes or workshops in your area of interest. Platforms like Udemy and Coursera offer courses on business, marketing, and tech skills at reasonable rates.

6. They avoid bad debt

Rather than taking loans for liabilities like expensive phones or clothes, these women only borrow for investments or emergencies.

How to Apply: Use credit responsibly. If you must take a loan, ensure it’s for something that will yield returns, like expanding a business or paying for a professional course.

7. They network with like-minded people

Your circle often determines your financial mindset. Women who are never broke surround themselves with financially savvy individuals who inspire and challenge them.

How to Apply: Attend networking events, join financial literacy groups, or follow influential figures online who share tips on wealth creation and management.

Staying financially secure isn’t about earning millions; it’s about adopting habits that create stability and opportunities for growth. By budgeting, saving, investing in self-development, and building multiple income streams, any woman can ensure she is never broke.