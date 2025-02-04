5 unique African hairstyles shaping global fashion trends today

Different African communities have developed distinct hairstyles that have crossed the Atlantic into the western world and have influenced global beauty trends.

In ancient African societies, the hairstyle was a significant element and an integral part of our cultural identity and beauty. Here’s a look at five unique African hairstyles that originated on the continent and have left an indelible mark on fashion and beauty worldwide.

1. Cornrows

Cornrows are an ancient African hairstyle with roots that date back over 5,000 years. The style involves braiding the hair close to the scalp in neat, even rows, often in intricate patterns that are unique to different African tribes. Cornrows became globally popular in the 1990s, especially in hip-hop culture, and they continue to be celebrated for their versatility, creativity, and timeless appeal.

2. Bantu Knots

Bantu Knots is a traditional African hairstyle that originated among the Zulu people of Southern Africa. The knots are created by sectioning the hair into small parts, twisting the hair around itself, and securing it into mini buns. Bantu knots were originally worn by women to keep their hair protected from the elements and to prevent tangling. Today, Bantu knots have gained widespread popularity as a chic, fashionable hairstyle and celebrities often wear them as a trendy style on the red carpet.

3. Fulani Braids

This traditional African hairstyle is indigenous to the Fulani people of West Africa. Having originated among them thousands of years ago, the hairstyle remains a symbol of identity for Fulani women. This intricate style is characterized by thin, neat braids that are often paired with beads or metal ornaments. The style has transcended its traditional roots and is now a popular choice for many people looking for a stylish, bold look.

4. African Threads

African thread is a very common traditional African hairstyle all over the continent. Among the different Africans tribes, threads have diverse names including Los, Eko Bridge, Akula, Sunga, etc. It is a natural hair straightener, which has been a major part of hair care routines for centuries. Perhaps, the reason why this traditional African hairstyle has gained global acceptance is because of its versatility. There is no limit to how you can style it.

5. Edamburu

Popularly known as the braided crown, Edamburu is an African traditional hairstyle native to the Mangbetu people of Congo. Edamburu is simply thin braids intricately woven into a crown. The coiffure is impressively used to appreciate the culture of skull elongation among the Mangbetu people.