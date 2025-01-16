When it comes to growing any type of hair, it can feel like both a science and an art. I know what to do with my hair—deep conditioning, trimming twice a year, and relying on protective styles. But I’m still looking for longer, healthier hair. This is where shampoos, conditioners, hair creams, and, most importantly, hair oils come in.



While they’ve been used for centuries in many cultures, hair oils are back in the spotlight, thanks to their ability to nourish, protect, and strengthen hair.

What Is Hair Oil, and Why Does It Matter?

These oils are rich in vitamins, fatty acids, and antioxidants that deeply penetrate your hair and scalp to moisturize, strengthen, and protect. For natural hair, prone to dryness and shrinkage due to its tightly coiled structure, these oils are to lock in hydration and reduce breakage. Not all oils are created equal; some provide scalp stimulation for growth, while others focus on sealing in moisture or reducing damage.

Does Rosemary Oil Work for Hair Growth?

With over 176,000 posts under #rosemaryoil on TikTok , it’s being praised as a natural remedy for hair growth. But does it really live up to the hype? Rosemary oil has been studied for its potential to promote hair growth, including a notable 2015 study where it was found to be just as effective as minoxidil, the only FDA-approved topical treatment for hair loss.



One set of patients took rosemary oil for six months, while another set of patients used minoxidil 2% (a medication specifically made for hair growth). Both groups showed a boost in their hair count after the full six months, indicating that rosemary oil could be just as effective as minoxidil for treating hair loss.



This is huge because minoxidil is a go-to for those experiencing thinning hair, and rosemary oil provides a natural alternative with fewer side effects.

Aunt Jackie’s Curls & Coils Elixir Essentials is a lightweight and infused with Biotin, Rosemary, and Mint, to support hair growth, scalp health, and strengthen hair strands. It helps retain length, reduces breakage, and promotes thicker, healthier hair.



Castor Oil

Castor oil is another staple in the natural hair community, loved for its deeply moisturizing and thickening effects. Rich in vitamin E and omega-9 fatty acids, castor oil works wonders to seal in moisture, making it ideal for combating the dryness that often plagues 4C hair. While it’s great for maintaining a healthy scalp and reducing breakage, its thickness can sometimes cause buildup if overused.

Sunny Isle Jamaican Organic Pimento Oil with Black Castor Oil combines organic Jamaican pimento oil and Jamaican Black Castor Oil (JBCO) to help thicken and lengthen hair by improving blood circulation to the scalp, promoting faster hair growth and stronger roots. The added Grape Seed, Peppermint, and Eucalyptus oils further boost the formula's effectiveness, providing hydration and soothing benefits.



Is Argan Oil Worth the Hype?

Argan oil, often called “liquid gold,” is another favourite in the haircare world, but it’s not the first oil you should reach for if length retention is your main goal. While it doesn’t directly stimulate hair growth, argan oil excels at protecting your hair from environmental stressors like pollution and UV damage. For 4C hair, which can become brittle from overexposure to the elements, this protection is invaluable. Its high concentration of vitamin E helps smooth the hair cuticle, resulting in shinier, healthier-looking strands.

Rich in Omega 3 and Omega 9 fatty acids, Sunny Isle Argan Oil strengthens hair, reduces breakage, and combats split ends. It hydrates, leaving hair smoother, softer, and more manageable while also enhancing elasticity and stimulating growth.



What Really Works?